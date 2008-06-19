China has encircled India with its allies and made India friendless in South Asia! Ashok Swain

VULNERABLE

At each passing day Indian woes are increasing Externally and Internally. In my life time i have never seen India so. There is a saying in Urdu" Girty howi dewaron ko aik dhakka aur do", meaning give the crumbling wall one more push. Pakistan has been trying for a while to do the same but with limited and short term success. But with China entering the foray all the unfinished tasks initiated by Pakistan will be completed and implemented with abundant Chinese resources and inputs quickly.With Pakistan and Nepal firmly with China and Bangladesh on the verge of Joining. Countries like Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will not remain on the side lines for long. The Internal fault lines of India are opening up again with Khalistan movement gaining momentum, Naxalism on the rise, Manipur and other North Eastern rebels resurfacing ,Regional rivalry at peak and Bitter Religious and Caste hatred spreading to all time highs . With the Indian economy also,one can only wonder how long will it take to