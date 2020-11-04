What's new

China has emerged 'far stronger' than the U.S. from the pandemic, says Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,679
1
64,653
Country
China
Location
China
China has emerged 'far stronger' than the U.S. from the pandemic, says Paul Krugman

The U.S. has a "much diminished" reputation after it fails to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, while China has been effective at coping with the outbreak, says Paul Krugman, a Nobel prize-winning economist.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top