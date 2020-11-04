China has emerged 'far stronger' than the U.S. from the pandemic, says Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman

beijingwalker
China has emerged 'far stronger' than the U.S. from the pandemic, says Paul Krugman
The U.S. has a "much diminished" reputation after it fails to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, while China has been effective at coping with the outbreak, says Paul Krugman, a Nobel prize-winning economist.
