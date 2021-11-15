China has delivered QW-18A man-portable air defense missile systems to Bangladesh Navy

According to information published on "The Bangladesh Defence Analyst" website on November 12, 2021, China has delivered QW-18A MANPADS (Man Portable Air Defense missile System) to the Bangladesh Navy.The QW-18A is an improved version of the QW-18 which is a portable air defense missile system with anti-infrared capability omnidirectionally against low and very low altitude air targets with a flight speed of more than 300 m/s.The QW-18 can be integrated with other air defense weapon systems to create a complete air defense system able to destroy any type of aerial threat. It can be extended into air-to-air missiles, ship-to-air missiles on small vessels, and missile-gun air defense weapon systems.The QW-18 can be used against aerial targets with a range from 500 to 5,000 m and an altitude from 10 to 4,000 m. The QW-18A delivered to the Bangladesh Navy features electric-servo control actuators to increase guidance and flight characteristics offering better capabilities against cruise missiles at supersonic speed.The use of MANPADS onboard vessels offers a low-cost solution to protect ships against aerial threats, particularly those without a combat system. It can be used to protect surface vessels against most conventional airborne threats such as anti-ship missiles, combat aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs.