China has delivered 300 million COVID vaccine to the rest world, more than all other countries combined

According to Committee of Public Health of China, by May 2021, China has already delivered 300 million dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest world, this is more than the combination of all other countries put together, and China also have already deliver 600 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine to her own citizen.
So far, no fatality related to side effect of Chinese vaccines have ever found in any countries.
By the end of 2021, the Top 3 Chinese vaccines maker along, will produce more than 6 billion dose of vaccines.
In contrast, the US promised that they will deliver 80 million dose of vaccine to the rest world, but until now, they deliver none.
