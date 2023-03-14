What's new

China has completed a test of 200 unmanned aerial vehicles' swarm 'ability to cooperate in combat.

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
751
-15
1,046
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
C7yP4jXV4AA08vk



https://****/mangopress/13859 🇨🇳 #China 🤖 #AI #DroneSwarming
**** = t dot me

China has completed a test of 200 unmanned aerial vehicles' swarm 'ability to cooperate in combat.
Perhaps by next month China complete test of 2000 unmanned aerial vehicles' swarm 'ability to cooperate in combat.

🥭 @mangopress Charley Malagum:
The Chinese military are getting stronger and stronger. The USA are in for a huge treat in 2025 😏✈️✈️✈️

MIGHT BE EARLIER SHOULD CHINA GIFT RUSSIA THIS TO DENAZIFIED AND DEMILITARISED UKRAINE AND NATO
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China showcases never before seen range of unmanned maritime vehicles at Zhuhai air show
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Threat For Indian Army? China Displays Deadly Unmanned All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) In Ladakh-Like Background
Replies
1
Views
907
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China conducts test flight for airborne unmanned swarm carrier
Replies
0
Views
482
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US Army 28-Drone Swarm Just Led The Way For A Simulated Air Assault Mission
Replies
1
Views
849
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
China's Unmanned high-speed vessel achieves breakthrough in dynamic cooperative confrontation technology: developer
Replies
0
Views
447
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom