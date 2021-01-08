What's new

China has built world's first and biggest integrated quantum communication network that covering 4600km in distance

GS Zhou

GS Zhou

Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country.

Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country. The team, led by Jianwei Pan, Yuao Chen, Chengzhi Peng from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, reported in Nature their latest advances towards the global, practical application of such a network for future communications.

Unlike conventional encryption, quantum communication is considered unhackable and therefore the future of secure information transfer for banks, power grids and other sectors. The core of quantum communication is quantum key distribution (QKD), which uses the quantum states of particles—e.g. photons—to form a string of zeros and ones, while any eavesdropping between the sender and the receiver will change this string or key and be noticed immediately. So far, the most common QKD technology uses optical fibers for transmissions over several hundred kilometers, with high stability but considerable channel loss. Another major QKD technology uses the free space between satellites and ground stations for thousand-kilometer-level transmissions. In 2016, China launched the world's first quantum communication satellite (QUESS, or Mozi/Micius) and achieved QKD with two ground stations which are 2,600 km apart. In 2017, an over 2,000-km long optical fiber network was completed for QKD between Beijing and Shanghai.

Using trusted relays, the ground-based fiber network and the satellite-to-ground links were integrated to serve more than 150 industrial users across China, including state and local banks, municipal power grids, and e-government websites. This work shows that quantum communication technology can be used for future large-scale practical applications. Similarly, a global quantum communication network can be established if national quantum networks from different countries are combined, and if universities, institutions and companies come together to standardize related protocols, hardware.

In the last couple of years, the team extensively tested and improved the performance of different parts of the integrated network. For instance, with an increased clock rate and more efficient QKD protocol, the satellite-to-ground QKD now has an average key generation rate of 47.8 kilobits per second, which is 40 times higher than the previous rate. The researchers have also pushed the record for ground-based QKD to beyond 500 km using a new technology called twin-field QKD (TF-QKD).
Next up, the team will further expand the network in China and with their international partners from Austria, Italy, Russia and Canada. They also aim to develop small-scale, cost-efficient QKD satellites and ground-based receivers, as well as medium and high earth orbit satellites to achieve all-time, ten-thousand-km-level QKD.

I think you are 18 years too late to collect the title:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA_Quantum_Network
 
khansaheeb said:
I think you are 18 years too late to collect the title:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA_Quantum_Network
Click to expand...
Another orange to apple comparison. Maybe you want to claim 4G is same as 5G?

Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country.
 
khansaheeb said:
It is supports a standards-based Internet computer network protected by quantum key distribution. As networks are extended by satellites I would say yes to your question.
Click to expand...
BS, fake lies.. The one in US is not even cross continent capable. The one in US is netwrk and not space capable. Please dont embarass yourself. I know Chinese advancement is is difficult for Western based people to accept it.

Beast said:
BS, fake lies.. The one in US is not even cross continent capable. The one in US is netwrk and not space capable. Please dont embarass yourself. I know Chinese advancement is is difficult for Western based people to accept it.

Click to expand...
You are embarrassing yourself as you have now changed the title to "China Launches World's First Quantum Communications Satellite".
 
khansaheeb said:
It is supports a standards-based Internet computer network protected by quantum key distribution. As networks are extended by satellites I would say yes to your question.
Click to expand...
Actually NO.

China's Mozi quantum satellite (launched in 2016) is the first one to transmit the quantum key in the space. And that's how China builds the first INTERGRATED quantum communication network: on the land, and in the space.
 
GS Zhou said:
Actually NO.

China's Mozi quantum satellite (launched in 2016) is the first one to transmit the quantum key in the space. And that's how China has the first INTERGRATED quantum communication network: on the land, and in the space.
Click to expand...
Now you are qualifying and expanding the title. In that case agreed but as per post title US was first to set up integrated quantum network.
 
khansaheeb said:
Now you are qualifying and expanding the title. In that case agreed but as per post title US was first to set up integrated quantum network.
Click to expand...
I think the article explains the point very clear, if you can read it more carefully.

Quote of the article:
Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country.
 
GS Zhou said:
I think the article explains the point very clear, if you can read it more carefully.

Quote of the article:
Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country.
Click to expand...
It has already been done:-
khansaheeb said:
I think you are 18 years too late to collect the title:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA_Quantum_Network
Click to expand...
So far, the most common QKD technology uses optical fibers for transmissions over several hundred kilometers, with high stability but considerable channel loss. Another major QKD technology uses the free space between satellites and ground stations for thousand-kilometer-level transmissions. In 2016, China launched the world's first quantum communication satellite (QUESS, or Mozi/Micius) and achieved QKD with two ground stations which are 2,600 kilometers apart. In 2017, an over 2,000-km long optical fiber network was completed for QKD between Beijing and Shanghai.

I think this line in bold may include the DARPA Quantum Network one... but that DARPA one is small and limited in use compared to what the Chinese are deploying nowadays... total distance of 4,600 kilometers, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links... linking the political capital city with the financial and economy capital city of China. Much different in scale and practical uses.

The Chinese one is already being used in daily business and govt activities which are crucial and needs critically secured communication line. Using TRUSTED RELAYS, the ground-based fiber network and the satellite-to-ground links were integrated to serve more than 150 INDUSTRIAL USERS ACROSS CHINA, including state and local banks, municipal power grids, and e-government websites. This work shows that quantum communication technology can be used for future large-scale practical applications.

You may wish to check and tell us what the DARPA one can be used for in actuality :-)

Comparing grape to orange.
 
