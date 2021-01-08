China has built world's first and biggest integrated quantum communication network that covering 4600km in distance

So far, the most common QKD technology uses optical fibers for transmissions over several hundred kilometers, with high stability but considerable channel loss.

Another major QKD technology uses the free space between satellites and ground stations for thousand-kilometer-level transmissions. In 2016, China launched the world's first quantum communication satellite (QUESS, or Mozi/Micius) and achieved QKD with two ground stations which are 2,600 kilometers apart. In 2017, an over 2,000-km long optical fiber network was completed for QKD between Beijing and Shanghai.

The world's first integrated quantum communication network Chinese scientists have established the world's first integrated quantum communication network, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links to achieve quantum key distribution over a total distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country. The team...

I think this line in bold may include the DARPA Quantum Network one... but that DARPA one is small and limited in use compared to what the Chinese are deploying nowadays... total distance of 4,600 kilometers, combining over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links... linking the political capital city with the financial and economy capital city of China. Much different in scale and practical uses.The Chinese one is already being used in daily business and govt activities which are crucial and needs critically secured communication line. Using TRUSTED RELAYS, the ground-based fiber network and the satellite-to-ground links were integrated to serve more than 150 INDUSTRIAL USERS ACROSS CHINA, including state and local banks, municipal power grids, and e-government websites. This work shows that quantum communication technology can be used for future large-scale practical applications.You may wish to check and tell us what the DARPA one can be used for in actualityComparing grape to orange.