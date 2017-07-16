China has built up the world's largest social security system with basic medical insurance covering more than 1.3 billion people

China has built up the world's largest social security system: Official China has established the world's largest social security system during the past five years, with basic medical insurance covering more than 1.3 billion people and basic pension insurance covering nearly one billion people, according to the official website of the State Council.

In 2019, the proportion of residents' expenditure in the total medical expenditure dropped from 35.29 percent in 2010 to 28.36 percent in 2019. A 2019 report by the State Council indicated that The Lancet, a medical journal which researched the medical quality and accessibility of 195 countries and regions, shows that China makes great progress in terms of the two indicators during the past 25 years. Aside from the medical insurance, the number of people included in the pension, unemployment, and work-related injury insurance by the end of 2020 has reached 999 million, 217 million, and 268 million, respectively. The total number of people covered by the basic pension insurance system accounts for one-third of the global population covered by the pension insurance system, the largest pension system in the world, according to officials.