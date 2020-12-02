China has built the world's largest navy. Now what's Beijing going to do with it?

Where the US stands

Nobody can match China's shipbuilding

The power of missiles

Near seas defense vs far seas protection

What's possible now -- and later

The Taiwan question

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping donned military fatigues and boarded a People's Liberation Army Navy destroyer in the South China Sea.