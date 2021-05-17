What's new

China has built 819,000 5G base stations, accounting for 70% world's total

Dorothy Zheng
May 17, 2021

China has taken the lead in the development of 5G, the next-generation communication technology, and has built a total of more than 819,000 5G base stations, accounting for about 70 percent of the world, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently said.

China has 280 million 5G cell phone end-user connections, accounting for more than 80 percent of the world's share, the MIIT said.

China's share of the world's 5G standard-essential patent declarations exceeds 38 percent, up nearly 5 percentage points since the first half of last year, ranking the first in the world.

Liu Honglie, Vice Minister of the MIIT, said China will continue to promote the rapid development of 5G, strengthening the development of international standards, and encouraging industry to participate in the standardization of 5G international specifications R17 and R18.

China will promote the development of 6G, carry out research on 6G application scenarios, and focus on promoting breakthroughs in key technology innovation, the MIIT said.

China will build on the foundation of 5G, combining technological evolution, economic and social development trends, and studying the future 6G vision needs and application scenarios, the MIIT said.

