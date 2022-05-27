What's new

China has both intent and might to reshape global order; US has no intention to block its rise: Antony Blinken

China has both intent and might to reshape global order; US has no intention to block its rise: Antony Blinken​

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech at George Washington University is being looked at as the most comprehensive statement as yet on China by President Joe Biden's administration.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Washington: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday said that China poses the most serious challenge to the global order in the long term. The top US official further noted that Beijing has both the intent and the might to reshape the international order.


In a speech at George Washington University, Blinken further said that despite their differences, both the US and China would have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future. Importantly, the Secretary of State stressed that the US was not looking for a conflict or a Cold War situation with China, adding that Washington did not have the intention to block China’s rise.

“Even as (Russia) President Putin’s war continues, we'll remain focused on most serious long-term challenge to the international order – and that’s posed by the People’s Republic of China. China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from universal values that've sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years,” said Blinken while delivering his speech titled ‘The Administration’s Approach to the People’s Republic of China’.

“China is also integral to the global economy and to our ability to solve challenges from climate to COVID. Put simply, the United States and China have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future. We're not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both. We don’t seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China – or any other country, for that matter – from growing their economy or advancing the interests of their people,” he added.

Blinken said "President Biden believes this decade will be decisive."

He further noted that the leading powers of the world are coming to a growing consensus that they cannot alter the trajectory of China, and added that under current President Xi Jinping, the Asian powerhouse has become "more repressive at home, more aggressive abroad".

"There is growing convergence about the need to approach relations with Beijing with more realism," Blinken said. "If it takes concrete action to address the concerns that we and many other countries have voiced, we will respond positively," he added.

China has both intent and might to reshape global order; US has no intention to block its rise: Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech at George Washington University is being looked at as the most comprehensive statement as yet on China by President Joe Biden's administration.
Well of course you don't look for a conflict with anyone who can kick your a$$...

Always remember what Yang Jiech saidi: US not qualified to "speak from a position of strength" when criticising China.
 
But US always says one thing and does the opposite, I don't know how much we can trust US.

Blinken On U.S. Relationship With China: 'We Aren't Looking For Conflict'​

"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.
And what are these so called UNIVERSAL VALUES? Can someone explain?
 
Blinken On U.S. Relationship With China: 'We Aren't Looking For Conflict'​


"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.

China is also integral to the global economy and to our ability to solve challenges from climate to COVID. Put simply, the United States and China have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future.

That’s why this is one of the most complex and consequential relationships of any that we have in the world today.

Over the last year, the Biden administration has developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy to harness our national strengths and our unmatched network of allies and partners to realize the future that we seek.

We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both.

We don’t seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China – or any other country, for that matter – from growing their economy or advancing the interests of their people.

But we will defend and strengthen the international law, agreements, principles, and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign nations, and make it possible for all countries – including the United States and China – to coexist and cooperate."
 

