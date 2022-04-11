What's new

China has been successful in battling coronavirus comparing to US

China has been successful in battling coronavirus comparing to US

Washingtonpost
April 10 2022
at 1:40 p.m. EDT


imrs.php

Highways are empty during a coronavirus-related lockdown in Shanghai on April 7. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg News)


The April 7 editorial “A failure of authoritarianism” said “China said its covid strategy was superior. It’s failing in Shanghai.” That’s more of a general propaganda statement against China than an epidemiologic observation. Over the past week, only 1 covid-19 case was reported in every 75,000 Shanghai residents each day, compared with 1 in every 6,000 New York City residents.

Over the past two years, Shanghai has seen only a handful of coronavirus deaths. Yes, Shanghai is experiencing its first real wave of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but even this wave must be considered an astounding success compared with what we have experienced in the United States.

 
T

Chinas Covid policy is fucking insane. Locking people into their apartments, killing pets, children separated from their parents. It’s like a policy designed and implemented by insane, neurotic OCD psychos.

Covid is a fucking flu. Get over it.
 

