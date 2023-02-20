China has already provided clean, green energy to almost every home in the country​

beijingwalker
China has already provided clean, green energy to almost every home in the countryPublished February 20, 2023
By Robert Adams
Wind turbines and solar power plants in China generate almost as much electricity as is required to power almost every residential building in the country, according to Aroged, citing Bloomberg data from the National Energy Administration (NEA).
The agency’s report indicates that wind and solar power generation increased by 21% last year to 1,190 TWh (terawatt hour). China’s total residential energy consumption was 1,340 TWh, up 14% from a year earlier, according to the same data.
The NEA report highlights the rapid growth of renewable energy in the country against the backdrop of multi-billion dollar Chinese investments in this direction to solve environmental problems and reduce dependence on expensive fossil fuels.
However, it should be kept in mind that residential buildings in China account for a relatively small share of the country’s total energy consumption compared to other countries. In 2020, only 17% of all electricity generation in China was used directly by households, according to the International Energy Agency.
While in Japan, residential premises in the same year accounted for 29%, and in the USA – 39% of all generated energy. In China, the main consumers are still factories and plants. They consume 60% of the total electricity produced.
So, even if renewable sources are able to provide clean energy to virtually every home in China, Chinese manufacturers still have to burn huge amounts of fuel and, as a result, release huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere to support economic growth.
China’s economic growth will pick up after the lifting of tough COVID-19 restrictions this year, analysts say. And this, in turn, also indicates a potential increase in harmful emissions into the atmosphere, although wind and solar energy cover almost all the needs of the ordinary population.
