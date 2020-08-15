China has a 'bloodlust' and wants to use their new weapons: Gordon Chang

American Propaganda, painting China blood thirsty.Yes off course, all the middle eastern wars were started by China.It bombed and killed thousands of Iraqis.It invaded Afghanistan. In Syria it is directly involved.It attacked Libya, Somalia etc.Bad bad Chinese, they are causing chaos all over the world.They are having bases all over Middle East so they can cause havoc there.But now that China is responding and establishing at Gawadar and at other Perils Ports, world peace is in danger.It is clear that USA and its partners started to feel the heat from the Chinese and their growing influence in the world.