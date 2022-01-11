China has 350,000 semiconductor related firms, with registered patents at 822,000

Global Times21:46 Jan 10 2022A worker at a semiconductor firm based in Chizhou, East China's Anhui Province Photo: VCGChina now has more than 350,000 businesses operating in semiconductor sector, 80 percent of which were registered within the last five years, and 30 percent registered within the past 12 months, according to online business information provider Tianyancha.In counting registered patents, domestic semiconductor related enterprises registered 822,000 patents now, 436,000 of which were classified as innovational patents, or accounting for 53 percent of the total registered patents.A total of 34 percent of China's semiconductor enterprises are engaged in its wholesale and retail, 28 percent of the enterprises engaged in scientific research and technical services, and 23 percent of the firms engaged in information transmission, software and IT services, according to the survey.The survey showed the number of registered semiconductor enterprises has kept increasing year by year, with an annual growth rate of over 30 percent. Last year saw the largest increase in the number of new related companies, adding over 100,000 new firms, 56 percent more than 2020.South China's Guangdong Province has most semiconductor related enterprises, or 134,000 firms, accounting 38 percent of the country's total. East China's Fujian Province ranked the second with 39,000 semiconductor firms.