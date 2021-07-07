China has 292 million cars by mid-2021

Monika From GasgooJuly 07 , 2021China's motor vehicle parc amounted to roughly 384 million units by the end of June 2021, 292 million units of which were automobiles, according to China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS).There were 18.71 million motor vehicles newly registered in the first half of 2021, representing a 32.33% year-on-year jump and hitting an all-time high level for corresponding period. The semi-annual registrations of automobiles leapt 35.76% from the previous year to 14.14 million units, 7.8% of which were new energy vehicles (NEVs).For the first six months of 2021, NEV registrations hit a new high of 1.103 million units, rocketing 234.92% over the year-ago period. As of June 30, 2021, the country's number of NEV reached 6.03 million units.As of June 2021, there were 74 Chinese cities with over 1 million cars, while 18 cities including Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Suzhou, Shanghai, and Zhengzhou had more than 3 million units. Notably, Beijing's car parc has already surpassed 6 million units.China now has 469 million licensed motor vehicle drivers, with 13.9 million people obtaining their licenses in the first half of the year, according to data released by the MPS. Cumulative number of licensed car drivers amounted to 431 million by the end of June.