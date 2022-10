I agree when a man becomes corrupt it is a gene , genetic problem , and the best way is to Hang that person so they cannot spread corruption thru their children, the money and luxury won thru corruption will only create other humans who are addicted to corruptionNo point such person should be livingThis person was Disciplinary OfficerI would imagine same rank as Election Comissioner of PakistanBut China Hanged the corrupt manChina has a very streamlined process to fight corruption