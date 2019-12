China hands over two warships to Bangladesh Navy

DHAKA, Dec 18, 2019 (BSS) – China today officially handed over two warshipsto Bangladesh Navy at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.Two warships — ‘Omar Faruk’ and ‘Abu Ubaidah’ — have been added to thefleet of Bangladesh Navy as part of its modernization as dreamt by Father ofthe Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said an ISPR press release.BN Chief Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at thehanding over ceremony while Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), RearAdmiral Md Shaheen Iqbal, Deputy Commandant of Eastern Fleet of China NavyRear Admiral Bai Yaoping were present, among others.High officials and a large number of sailors from Bangladesh navy were alsopresent on the occasion, the release added.Each of the frigates is 112 metres in length and 12.4 metres in width, andcan sail at a speed of 24 nautical miles per hour.