China hands over medical and education related aid materials to Afghanistan

Global Times16:56 Dec 22 2021The Red Cross Society of China provides materials to the Afghan Red Crescent Society. Photo: Website of Embassy of China in AfghanistanThe Red Cross Society of China provided over 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) worth of assistant materials to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, covering sectors including medical care, people's livelihood and education, demonstrating the profound friendship between people from the two countries.Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and the Afghan Red Crescent Society President Matiul Haq Khalis attended the ceremony held in Kabul on Tuesday.It is hoped that the supplies provided by the Red Cross Society of China will help alleviate the challenges faced by many Afghan people during the cold winter, Ambassador Wang said.The president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society expressed gratitude to China for its kindness and promised that the Society will distribute the goods in a transparent and fair manner. Today is a good day for the needy Afghan people to receive valuable aid from China, which will greatly ease the difficult situation here, Matiul Haq Khalis said.He mentioned that China has always been one of Afghanistan's best neighbors. In addition to the supplies, China has recently provided various kinds of assistance. He hoped that the two countries will continue to expand trade, which will be a long-term strategy to help Afghanistan reach self-sufficiency.More than 1,500 tons of pine nuts from Afghanistan have been sold to China since November, 26 tons of which sold within two hours. Pine nuts are not only delicious, but also fill the hearts of the Chinese people to support the Afghan people, Wang noted. Afghanistan resumed pine nut export to China through air corridors in October.Friendship between China and Afghanistan dates back to ancient times. For more than 2,000 years, the two peoples have always respected and supported each other. In the face of economic and humanitarian difficulties, China is doing its best to help people in Afghanistan, Wang said.