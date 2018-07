Why Syria is Hailing China's 'Great Game' in the Middle East







China is lending its helping hand to war-torn Syria within the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF). Speaking to Sputnik, Beijing-based Syrian economic observer Munir Gneim explained why Beijing has always paid great attention to Syrian affairs.



Syria is hailing China's efforts to ensure security and improve the economic climate in the Middle East, according to Beijing-based Syrian economic observer and analyst specializing in Chinese affairs Munir Gneim.



"For our region [Syria] which lacks stability both in terms of politics and economy, the Chinese presence should be assessed in a positive way," Gneim told



The analyst pointed out that China has always given special emphasis to Syria due to the country's important geopolitical location in the region. According to Gneim, Beijing regards the legitimate Syrian government as a reliable and long-term partner.



"[Beijing] proposes joining to its



The professor underscored that the Chinese economy remains one of the largest in the world. In 2016 the IMF and World Bank named China the world's biggest economy in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). In 2017 the People's Republic of China was ranked the second global economy in terms of GDP.



"Therefore, a big



The Russian academic pointed out that the most of the oil produced in the Middle East goes to East Asia, Therefore, China needs stability in this region and will work on it, he explained.



