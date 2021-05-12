China hands over 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
Some 5 lakh doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, donated by the Chinese government to Bangladesh, were handed over to the Bangladesh government on Wednesday...
Staff Correspondent | Published: 11:53, May 12,2021 | Updated: 13:04, May 12,2021
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, second from the left, formally hands over 5 lakh doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, donated by the Chinese government to Bangladesh, to health minister Zahid Maleque, third from the left, and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma on Wednesday. — Sourav Lasker
Some 5 lakh doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, donated by the Chinese government to Bangladesh, were handed over to the Bangladesh government on Wednesday.
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming formally handed over the doses to the authorities.
Earlier in the morning, a Bangladesh Air Force flight carrying the doses arrived at the BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen received the vaccine doses at the State Guest House Padma at around 11:30pm.
Health minister Zahid Maleque also attended the programme.
