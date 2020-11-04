China halts Ant Group's giant IPO after dust up with billionaire Jack Ma
Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO has been suspended following a meeting between the company's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma and regulators in China, an abrupt move that threatens what was due to be the largest share sale in history.
www.google.com
By Hanna Ziady and Sherisse Pham, CNN Business
Updated 11:51 AM EST, Tue November 03, 2020
London(CNN Business)Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO has been suspended following a meeting between the company's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma and regulators in China, an abrupt move that threatens what was due to be the largest share sale in history.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday that it had postponed the company's listing, less than two days before its shares were due to begin trading, because of "major issues" that might cause it "not to meet the listing conditions or disclosure requirements."
The IPO has also been suspended in Hong Kong, according to a statement from Ant Group, which referenced the meeting between Ma and Chinese officials as well as "recent changes" in regulations. In a statement on its official WeChat account, Ant Group apologized to investors for "any inconvenience caused by this development."
Now this just a example why Chinese government is not trusted to keep a distance from the businesses it can control.
Why xiaomi is facing so much suspicion in the world ? And Xiaomi has a closer relationship with the Chinese government.
If the Chinese government can blatantly, without any due process of law, just arbitrarily block one of the world's most prominent companies at the last moment , what rights can non Chinese companies expect ?
The common investor must be sh..ng his pants.