What's new

China halts Ant Group's giant IPO after dust up with billionaire Jack Ma

D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
1,107
-19
767
Country
India
Location
India
www.google.com

China halts Ant Group's giant IPO after dust up with billionaire Jack Ma

Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO has been suspended following a meeting between the company's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma and regulators in China, an abrupt move that threatens what was due to be the largest share sale in history.
www.google.com www.google.com
China halts Ant Group's giant IPO after dust up with billionaire Jack Ma
By Hanna Ziady and Sherisse Pham, CNN Business
Updated 11:51 AM EST, Tue November 03, 2020
article video

London(CNN Business)Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO has been suspended following a meeting between the company's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma and regulators in China, an abrupt move that threatens what was due to be the largest share sale in history.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday that it had postponed the company's listing, less than two days before its shares were due to begin trading, because of "major issues" that might cause it "not to meet the listing conditions or disclosure requirements."
The IPO has also been suspended in Hong Kong, according to a statement from Ant Group, which referenced the meeting between Ma and Chinese officials as well as "recent changes" in regulations. In a statement on its official WeChat account, Ant Group apologized to investors for "any inconvenience caused by this development."
Now this just a example why Chinese government is not trusted to keep a distance from the businesses it can control.
Why xiaomi is facing so much suspicion in the world ? And Xiaomi has a closer relationship with the Chinese government.
If the Chinese government can blatantly, without any due process of law, just arbitrarily block one of the world's most prominent companies at the last moment , what rights can non Chinese companies expect ?
The common investor must be sh..ng his pants.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
246
0
309
Country
China
Location
China
If I were a billionaire, I wouldn't like CCP. But I'm not.

You can't please everyone, you can only choose the billionaires or the ordinary people. I am happy that China chooses to please the ordinary people, and I am also happy that India chooses to please the billionaires.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,279
-3
3,196
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
A fine example of poorly research article written by biased activists turned journalists.

The truth is Chinese Security Regulator is very strict. If they are not satisfied with the answers, they won't them proceeds.
They are stricter compares with many nations including USA to protect its investors e.g. P/E ratio for a Finance Stock is normally 10 but a Technological Stock is 30.
What is Ant Group formerly Ant Finance listing as?
Otherwise it will turn into a Casino.
 
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
1,107
-19
767
Country
India
Location
India
CAPRICORN-88 said:
A fine example of poorly research article written by biased activists turned journalists.

The truth is Chinese Security Regulator is very strict. If they are not satisfied with the answers, they won't them proceeds.
They are stricter compares with many nations including USA to protect its investors e.g. P/E ratio for a Finance Stock is normally 10 but a Technological Stock is 30.
What is Ant Group formerly Ant Finance listing as?
Otherwise it will turn into a Casino.
Click to expand...
Dear 'singaporean' ,
Its not about regulation but about process.
Ant group has not suddenly taken out a ipo out of the blue.
A ipo requires years of preparation including hiring funds handling agencies, banks ,etc . Permission to register is taken months in advance.
To clamp down 1 day before going public displays complete arbitrariness on the Chinese government's part.
You can blindly support the communists but you wont find many similar incidents in other democratic countries.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,279
-3
3,196
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Dark1 said:
Dear 'singaporean' ,
Its not about regulation but about process.
Ant group has not suddenly taken out a ipo out of the blue.
A ipo requires years of preparation including hiring funds handling agencies, banks ,etc . Permission to register is taken months in advance.
To clamp down 1 day before going public displays complete arbitrariness on the Chinese government's part.
You can blindly support the communists but you wont find many similar incidents in other democratic countries.
Click to expand...
My friends reminded tell me, it is better to bang your head against the wall than talking to dimwitted and illogical nationalistic Indians like you. :sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
Nkw I know what he means.

What do you understand about compliance esp. in the finance industries? Tell you something, Singapore is equally strict and very unforgiving. Well they discover an irregularity, IPO or no IPO they will stop you.

Your world may be split between China and India. That is a frog in the well mentality.

Certainly not us. That is why we are so successful and many Indians like you like to come to Singapore to seek employment.

We look at the forest and not a tree.

That is why Singapore and China is high in the list when it cimes to Law and Order and rules as well.
Where is India? USA is 36th which is not surprising to anybody.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1204960.shtml
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top