China Haier Group becomes the fastest growing home appliance brand in India

Blue Technology Network 2018-12-13 14:58:42【Blue Technology Network】ZHOU Han“White goods manufacturer will become champion in India.” According to the economic news report published by India’s nearly 60-year-old English-language newspaper, the investment in white goods has exceeded 6.5 billion rupees in the next two years, and there are more investments. In preparation. India is becoming the "new growth pole" in the eyes of global manufacturing. After the mobile phone manufacturers have successively laid out, the competition of white electricity in India has officially opened.In the Indian market, Haier, a well-known home appliance brand from China, is on the high-speed uptrend channel. The data shows that Haier is not only the fastest growing global home appliance brand in India, but also the most famous brand and influence of Chinese home appliance brands. Intelligent manufacturing floor acceleration, smart family scenes have been landing, Haier or the first to seize the largest cake in the Indian appliance market.Miniature: The fastest growing home appliance brand is HaierAside from our own technology, quality and brand, we try to find out what they expect from Haier's present and future from the attitude of an eco-cooper. They have a clear attitude towards Haier, optimistic about Haier's brand value and quality, and the future growth of Haier in the Indian market.The home appliance chain named Pravin Agencies is a well-known home appliance channel partner in India. The main brands are Samsung, LG, Sony in Japan and Haier in China. In recent years, their growth rate and their influence on consumers in India have increased with the use of “small and fast”.In January 2018, when reporters interviewed Vikram, one of the store leaders of Pravin Agencies, he said that Haier's growth rate is the fastest in the Indian appliance industry, mainly refrigerators, washing machines and water heaters, etc. It is a prosperous product. By the end of October 2018, when the reporter revisited Vikram, he gave a surprising data: his Pravin Agencies single store, Haier products sales increased by 78% from January to August 2018, year-round Sales will also achieve new breakthroughs.Judging from the latest market data this year, Haier is not only the fastest growing brand in this channel, but also a very dynamic brand in the entire Indian home appliance market. As of August this year, the growth of the Indian air-conditioning market was negative 10%, while Haier air-conditioning achieved a 40% contrarian growth. Haier refrigerators and washing machines achieved an increase of 95% and 63% respectively.Sample: Haier is the most influential Chinese cardFor Chinese companies, the recognition and performance of overseas users and markets is an important indicator of the success of a brand's globalization. Judging from the changes in the influence of Indian brand representative companies in India, the influence of Haier brand has continued to rise since 2018, and it has stabilized the most influential Chinese home appliance brand NO.1 in India. Obviously, for Chinese home appliance companies, local brand building in India is still an important issue."For everyone, if you want to get more recognition from Indian consumers, you need a cycle, and Haier definitely has a clear advantage in this cycle." Vikram said.When the reporter came to Pravin Agencies in the Pune area, a Haier refrigerator was being shipped to the user's home. Vikram said that before the consumer went to the store to choose a refrigerator, he made a detailed comparison on the Internet, including browsing other consumers' evaluations of various brands of refrigerators on some e-commerce websites in India. After a comprehensive comparison, he chose Haier refrigerator.At the moment, India, this type of consumer is growing. On the one hand, they are willing to try new brands, not just traditional Japanese and Korean brands; on the other hand, users will have a more comprehensive understanding of Haier's personalized innovation through various information on the Internet. According to Song Yujun, vice president of Haier Home Appliances Industry Group, Haier India adheres to the strategy of “one-in-one” of the Group's overseas “one-in-one” model, and insists on promoting localization and innovation of products with users as the center.The data shows that 92% of households in India are at risk of leakage, and Haier's anti-electric wall technology has landed in India, which has solved the safety hazards such as water heater leakage, grounding electrification and water body charging that Indian users may encounter when taking a bath. Not long ago, Haier once again intensified the single color of the water heater for the needs of young Indian consumers, and launched a pcm color plate that can be integrated with the bathroom color. Mr. G and Mr. G, who insisted on purchasing Haier water heaters, said, “After listening to the introduction, we even felt that it was better than the brand products we were planning to buy. Especially the anti-electric wall designed for the leakage situation made us feel more secure.” Statistics show that Haier water heaters increased by more than 70% from January to October this year. Everything is based on user needs, Haier water heater will bring more and more Indian families a healthy and peaceful bathing experience.Leading: Haier brings a new era of smart home to IndiaThe Indian retail market is one of the top five retail markets in the world, accounting for 14% to 15% of its GDP, and is one of the fastest growing retail markets in the world. Therefore, India has become a recognized place in the global enterprise."Economic Times" reported that Haier, China's largest home appliance manufacturer, has already planned to invest 3 billion rupees in the new plant in Noida, India, which is three times the investment in Pune's existing plant. It is understood that the Economic Times is the second-largest English-language business newspaper in the world with more than 800,000 readers.In the case of the sluggish overall appliance industry in India, Haier India continued to grow against the trend from January to August this year, with overall sales growth of 50%, 10 times the industry level. The performance of high-end products is also frequently reported. Under the BM refrigerator, Haier's high-end refrigerators increased by 143%, BM refrigerators accounted for 85% of the same category; washing machines with direct drive frequency differentiation based on the high-end market, achieving a 63% increase in drum washing machines blessing.“The growth in demand is the reason why we started to build new industrial parks,” said Eric Braganza, president of Haier India.In addition to the continued blessing in the field of smart manufacturing, Haier is currently bringing the experience of smart home scenes to India. Anewsofindia, the Indian news portal, wrote an article entitled "Haier Brings a New Era of Smart Home Solutions to India", reporting on Haier's first smart home experience store in India - this store has four of the most Important physical spaces - smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bathroom and smart bedroom. The Haier smart refrigerator in the smart kitchen can remember the food materials and push the health menu according to the health status of Indian consumers. The Haier washing machine in the smart bathroom can detect the shortage of washing powder and provide automatic purchasing service by connecting the nearest store.This also represents the arrival of smart home customization services in this international market in India. “This experience store shows Haier's most intuitive and advanced products to help consumers prepare for the future of life,” said ETRetail.com, a media outlet in the Indian retail industry.From entering the Indian market to achieving rapid development, Haier has grown into the most influential Chinese brand in the region. Haier's localization in India is also a microcosm of globalization. Under the guidance of the single-in-one mode, Haier built an innovative ecosystem around user needs, and attracted users to create “Haier” products and services, which became a successful model for the globalization of Chinese enterprises.