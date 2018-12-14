What's new

China Haier Group becomes the fastest growing home appliance brand in India

China Haier Group becomes the fastest growing home appliance brand in India
“White goods manufacturer will become champion in India.” According to the economic news report published by India’s nearly 60-year-old English-language newspaper, the investment in white goods has exceeded 6.5 billion rupees in the next two years, and there are more investments. In preparation. India is becoming the "new growth pole" in the eyes of global manufacturing. After the mobile phone manufacturers have successively laid out, the competition of white electricity in India has officially opened.
In the Indian market, Haier, a well-known home appliance brand from China, is on the high-speed uptrend channel. The data shows that Haier is not only the fastest growing global home appliance brand in India, but also the most famous brand and influence of Chinese home appliance brands. Intelligent manufacturing floor acceleration, smart family scenes have been landing, Haier or the first to seize the largest cake in the Indian appliance market.

Miniature: The fastest growing home appliance brand is Haier

Aside from our own technology, quality and brand, we try to find out what they expect from Haier's present and future from the attitude of an eco-cooper. They have a clear attitude towards Haier, optimistic about Haier's brand value and quality, and the future growth of Haier in the Indian market.

The home appliance chain named Pravin Agencies is a well-known home appliance channel partner in India. The main brands are Samsung, LG, Sony in Japan and Haier in China. In recent years, their growth rate and their influence on consumers in India have increased with the use of “small and fast”.

In January 2018, when reporters interviewed Vikram, one of the store leaders of Pravin Agencies, he said that Haier's growth rate is the fastest in the Indian appliance industry, mainly refrigerators, washing machines and water heaters, etc. It is a prosperous product. By the end of October 2018, when the reporter revisited Vikram, he gave a surprising data: his Pravin Agencies single store, Haier products sales increased by 78% from January to August 2018, year-round Sales will also achieve new breakthroughs.

Judging from the latest market data this year, Haier is not only the fastest growing brand in this channel, but also a very dynamic brand in the entire Indian home appliance market. As of August this year, the growth of the Indian air-conditioning market was negative 10%, while Haier air-conditioning achieved a 40% contrarian growth. Haier refrigerators and washing machines achieved an increase of 95% and 63% respectively.

Sample: Haier is the most influential Chinese card

For Chinese companies, the recognition and performance of overseas users and markets is an important indicator of the success of a brand's globalization. Judging from the changes in the influence of Indian brand representative companies in India, the influence of Haier brand has continued to rise since 2018, and it has stabilized the most influential Chinese home appliance brand NO.1 in India. Obviously, for Chinese home appliance companies, local brand building in India is still an important issue.

"For everyone, if you want to get more recognition from Indian consumers, you need a cycle, and Haier definitely has a clear advantage in this cycle." Vikram said.

When the reporter came to Pravin Agencies in the Pune area, a Haier refrigerator was being shipped to the user's home. Vikram said that before the consumer went to the store to choose a refrigerator, he made a detailed comparison on the Internet, including browsing other consumers' evaluations of various brands of refrigerators on some e-commerce websites in India. After a comprehensive comparison, he chose Haier refrigerator.

At the moment, India, this type of consumer is growing. On the one hand, they are willing to try new brands, not just traditional Japanese and Korean brands; on the other hand, users will have a more comprehensive understanding of Haier's personalized innovation through various information on the Internet. According to Song Yujun, vice president of Haier Home Appliances Industry Group, Haier India adheres to the strategy of “one-in-one” of the Group's overseas “one-in-one” model, and insists on promoting localization and innovation of products with users as the center.

The data shows that 92% of households in India are at risk of leakage, and Haier's anti-electric wall technology has landed in India, which has solved the safety hazards such as water heater leakage, grounding electrification and water body charging that Indian users may encounter when taking a bath. Not long ago, Haier once again intensified the single color of the water heater for the needs of young Indian consumers, and launched a pcm color plate that can be integrated with the bathroom color. Mr. G and Mr. G, who insisted on purchasing Haier water heaters, said, “After listening to the introduction, we even felt that it was better than the brand products we were planning to buy. Especially the anti-electric wall designed for the leakage situation made us feel more secure.” Statistics show that Haier water heaters increased by more than 70% from January to October this year. Everything is based on user needs, Haier water heater will bring more and more Indian families a healthy and peaceful bathing experience.

Leading: Haier brings a new era of smart home to India

The Indian retail market is one of the top five retail markets in the world, accounting for 14% to 15% of its GDP, and is one of the fastest growing retail markets in the world. Therefore, India has become a recognized place in the global enterprise.

"Economic Times" reported that Haier, China's largest home appliance manufacturer, has already planned to invest 3 billion rupees in the new plant in Noida, India, which is three times the investment in Pune's existing plant. It is understood that the Economic Times is the second-largest English-language business newspaper in the world with more than 800,000 readers.

In the case of the sluggish overall appliance industry in India, Haier India continued to grow against the trend from January to August this year, with overall sales growth of 50%, 10 times the industry level. The performance of high-end products is also frequently reported. Under the BM refrigerator, Haier's high-end refrigerators increased by 143%, BM refrigerators accounted for 85% of the same category; washing machines with direct drive frequency differentiation based on the high-end market, achieving a 63% increase in drum washing machines blessing.

“The growth in demand is the reason why we started to build new industrial parks,” said Eric Braganza, president of Haier India.

In addition to the continued blessing in the field of smart manufacturing, Haier is currently bringing the experience of smart home scenes to India. Anewsofindia, the Indian news portal, wrote an article entitled "Haier Brings a New Era of Smart Home Solutions to India", reporting on Haier's first smart home experience store in India - this store has four of the most Important physical spaces - smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bathroom and smart bedroom. The Haier smart refrigerator in the smart kitchen can remember the food materials and push the health menu according to the health status of Indian consumers. The Haier washing machine in the smart bathroom can detect the shortage of washing powder and provide automatic purchasing service by connecting the nearest store.

This also represents the arrival of smart home customization services in this international market in India. “This experience store shows Haier's most intuitive and advanced products to help consumers prepare for the future of life,” said ETRetail.com, a media outlet in the Indian retail industry.

From entering the Indian market to achieving rapid development, Haier has grown into the most influential Chinese brand in the region. Haier's localization in India is also a microcosm of globalization. Under the guidance of the single-in-one mode, Haier built an innovative ecosystem around user needs, and attracted users to create “Haier” products and services, which became a successful model for the globalization of Chinese enterprises.

This article was originally written in the blue technology, the original article ownership of this site belongs to the blue technology, the reprint must be noted the author and the source, the infringement must be investigated.
 
Darwin said:
Only in very low income groups. They are cheap.
Notice the fake German name.
Not at all , Middle income people are going for it. As for Chinese brands i got Xiaomi Smartphone, TV and Air purifier which are best in it's price range. If you go for Japanese or Korean products they are similar in quality and twice the price.
 
Darwin said:
Only in very low income groups. They are cheap.
Notice the fake German name.
Maybe not in India, but in the world Haier is number one, since India is not part of this world so it may not be true in India.

Haier tops euromonitor's major appliances global brand rankings for 8th consecutive year
Business Wire India

Haier, the world’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, has once again been named by Euromonitor International as the number one major appliances brand in the world. This accolade has been secured by Haier for the 8 th consecutive year since 2009, strengthening the company’s foothold further and giving it the recognition as the largest home appliances globally by market share. The data released by Euromonitor shows that volume sales of Haier in major household electrical appliances in 2016 accounted for 10.3% of the global market. Euromonitor is an independent and leading global provider of business intelligence on industries, countries, companies and consumer.
In the age of internet, the consumer behavior and purchase pattern is changing. Their demands are now becoming more evolved and dynamic. The year 2016 saw consumers increasingly using internet platforms to call for almost all their requirements. Organizations who have not been able to adapt the changes have thus not been able to meet the demands of the new age consumers. Therefore, companies today subsequently should have the capacity to listen and respond to consumers taking into consideration their needs and requirements. Haier as brand has been able to succeed and maintain its position in the global market largely because of adapting the changing trends and transforming itself into an internet age brand.

In 2016 Haier introduced many innovative and technologically advanced products in all product categories. The brand worked towards creating holistic home solutions, including internet enabled connected home solutions in order to make the lives of the consumers easy and hassle free. Additionally, Haier also introduced small space living solutions taking into consideration the limited space available in homes these days, complimenting the concept of compact homes. Hence, following the brand legacy to build on customer inspiration, Haier has been constantly working towards creating technologies which are not only technologically advanced but are made keeping in mind the demands and requirements of the consumers. For example products such as the double drum washing machine, the first of its kind by Haier, has two independently functioning drums which help consumers save time and cater to different needs. Similarly, with the bottom mounted refrigerators, a technology pioneered by Haier, consumers get the benefit of having the refrigerator part on top and the freezer placed at the bottom. This reduces the need for users to repeatedly bend while accessing commonly used items from the refrigerator.

Going forward into 2017, Haier intends to introduce many more innovative and industry first products and increase the offerings across categories for all the valuable consumers and continue to create value for all the stakeholders.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.co...s-for-8th-consecutive-year/article9524357.ece
 
beijingwalker said:
Maybe not in India, but in the world Haier is number one, since India is not part of this world so it may not be true in India.

Haier tops euromonitor's major appliances global brand rankings for 8th consecutive year
Business Wire India

Haier, the world’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, has once again been named by Euromonitor International as the number one major appliances brand in the world. This accolade has been secured by Haier for the 8 th consecutive year since 2009, strengthening the company’s foothold further and giving it the recognition as the largest home appliances globally by market share. The data released by Euromonitor shows that volume sales of Haier in major household electrical appliances in 2016 accounted for 10.3% of the global market. Euromonitor is an independent and leading global provider of business intelligence on industries, countries, companies and consumer.
In the age of internet, the consumer behavior and purchase pattern is changing. Their demands are now becoming more evolved and dynamic. The year 2016 saw consumers increasingly using internet platforms to call for almost all their requirements. Organizations who have not been able to adapt the changes have thus not been able to meet the demands of the new age consumers. Therefore, companies today subsequently should have the capacity to listen and respond to consumers taking into consideration their needs and requirements. Haier as brand has been able to succeed and maintain its position in the global market largely because of adapting the changing trends and transforming itself into an internet age brand.

In 2016 Haier introduced many innovative and technologically advanced products in all product categories. The brand worked towards creating holistic home solutions, including internet enabled connected home solutions in order to make the lives of the consumers easy and hassle free. Additionally, Haier also introduced small space living solutions taking into consideration the limited space available in homes these days, complimenting the concept of compact homes. Hence, following the brand legacy to build on customer inspiration, Haier has been constantly working towards creating technologies which are not only technologically advanced but are made keeping in mind the demands and requirements of the consumers. For example products such as the double drum washing machine, the first of its kind by Haier, has two independently functioning drums which help consumers save time and cater to different needs. Similarly, with the bottom mounted refrigerators, a technology pioneered by Haier, consumers get the benefit of having the refrigerator part on top and the freezer placed at the bottom. This reduces the need for users to repeatedly bend while accessing commonly used items from the refrigerator.

Going forward into 2017, Haier intends to introduce many more innovative and industry first products and increase the offerings across categories for all the valuable consumers and continue to create value for all the stakeholders.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.co...s-for-8th-consecutive-year/article9524357.ece
https://www.fundoodata.com/learning-center/list-top-10-consumer-durable-companies-india/
No haeir here.
We prefer quality jap, Korean and Indian brands.

Heir is ahead in world sales maybe because of its captive Chinese Market.
 
Darwin said:
https://www.fundoodata.com/learning-center/list-top-10-consumer-durable-companies-india/
No haeir here.
We prefer quality jap, Korean and Indian brands.

Heir is ahead in world sales maybe because of its captive Chinese Market.
World Refrigerator Industry Enters "Chinese Era," Haier Takes the Lead

Mar 13, 2018, 10:59 ET

Recently, world authority Euromonitor International released the 2017 global refrigerator ranking list. Haier refrigerator owns 17.3% market share and has ranked first place for 10 consecutive years. Korean brands LG and Samsung own 6.9% and 6.1% of the share respectively and rank second and third place. Us Whirlpool ranks fourth with 4.6% of the market share. With the advantage of 4 times of the market share of Whirlpool, Haier refrigerator leads the world refrigerator industry into the "Chinese era."

Throughout the 100 years of development of the world's refrigerator industry, this ranking has also undergone several changes. Since the birth of the world's first household refrigerator in the United States in 1918, the world refrigerator industry has experienced the "European and American era" (Whirlpool, Electolux), the "Japanese era" (Panasonic, Sony, etc.), and the "Chinese era" (Haier).

According to global sales data, global refrigeration sales reached 164 million sets in 2017, of which Haier's refrigerator global sales accounted for 21.2%. It ranks the first in the industry, and ranks in the top place in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Central East Africa, Australia, Latin America and other regions. It can be said that China's Haier has become the well-deserved world refrigerator industry leader.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-rel...inese-era-haier-takes-the-lead-300613167.html

Darwin said:
No haeir here.
We prefer quality jap, Korean and Indian brands.

Heir is ahead in world sales maybe because of its captive Chinese Market.
You make everyone laugh here. lol..
 
beijingwalker said:
World Refrigerator Industry Enters "Chinese Era," Haier Takes the Lead

Mar 13, 2018, 10:59 ET

Recently, world authority Euromonitor International released the 2017 global refrigerator ranking list. Haier refrigerator owns 17.3% market share and has ranked first place for 10 consecutive years. Korean brands LG and Samsung own 6.9% and 6.1% of the share respectively and rank second and third place. Us Whirlpool ranks fourth with 4.6% of the market share. With the advantage of 4 times of the market share of Whirlpool, Haier refrigerator leads the world refrigerator industry into the "Chinese era."

Throughout the 100 years of development of the world's refrigerator industry, this ranking has also undergone several changes. Since the birth of the world's first household refrigerator in the United States in 1918, the world refrigerator industry has experienced the "European and American era" (Whirlpool, Electolux), the "Japanese era" (Panasonic, Sony, etc.), and the "Chinese era" (Haier).

According to global sales data, global refrigeration sales reached 164 million sets in 2017, of which Haier's refrigerator global sales accounted for 21.2%. It ranks the first in the industry, and ranks in the top place in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Central East Africa, Australia, Latin America and other regions. It can be said that China's Haier has become the well-deserved world refrigerator industry leader.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-rel...inese-era-haier-takes-the-lead-300613167.html


You make everyone laugh here. lol..
Well laughing is always good for health. Most Chinese do have a wide grin in the photos on the Internet.
But in India onida is no 2 while LG is no 1.

And I don't really believe your figures. Look manipulated.
 
Darwin said:
Well laughing is always good for health. Most Chinese do have a wide grin in the photos on the Internet.
But in India onida is no 2 while LG is no 1.

And I don't really believe your figures. Look manipulated.
I told you India can be different, but Haier cares more about being the far leading world number one dominating every major world market, as for your Indians, it's not a big market anyway.

Darwin said:
And I don't really believe your figures. Look manipulated.
It's not my figure, google and find different international sources reporting this simple fact, Indians only believe what they want to believe, not a surprise to me.
 
beijingwalker said:
I told you India can be different, but Haier cares more about being the far leading world number one dominating every major world market, as for your Indians, it's not a big market anyway.
Please take it up with the chinese OP. His article disagrees.
 
Haier: From failing fridge manufacturer to global electronic giant | Inside The Storm | Full Episode

decades ago, GE Appliances tried to buy Haier and kill the Haier brand
2 years ago, it turns around, Haier successful acquired GE Appliances.
 

