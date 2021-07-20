beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
China H1 fiscal revenues up 21.8% y/y
By Reuters Staff
JULY 20, 202110:21 AMUPDATED AN HOUR AGO
BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue rose 21.8% in the first six months of 2021 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, while fiscal expenditure increased 4.5% on-year.
A finance ministry official Liu Jinyun gave the figures at a press conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
China's fiscal revenue rose 21.8% in the first six months of 2021 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, while fiscal expenditure increased 4.5% on-year.
