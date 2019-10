China grew a plant on the moon — it sprouted two leaves, data indicates

It marks the first time a plant has been grown on the moon.



In January, China became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon.

Chang'e-4 lunar rover carried among its payload a small biosphere that housed six lifeforms, including cotton seeds.

Using data from that biosphere experiment, researchers constructed a digital image of the cotton plant that reveals it grew two leaves before dying from the cold.