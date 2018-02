China greets travel peak as people return to work on last day of Spring Festival

(Source: Xinhua)| 2018-02-21 18:31:47|Editor: Xiang BoPassengers wait for trains at the Shenyang North Railway Station in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2018. On the last day of the Spring Festival holiday, China greets a travel peak for returning to workplace. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)KEY WORDS: