I read few years ago there are many beta R&D drugs that has almost the same efficacy and safety as main stream boutique drug. FDAs just failed everyone of them unless they are able to prove as good as main stream drug, effectively making main stream drug monopoly.



Many of the junior R&D labs setup shop in China, tremendously boosting China pharma R&D.



Soon we will see many new drugs by China companies, rolling out new drugs, perhaps not as good as western big pharma, but close enough and at a very good price.