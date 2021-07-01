China Giving Military Training to All Age Groups Along the LAC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
- 7,792
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Since President Xi Visit to Tibet a few weeks ago, China has mobilised all communities living along the LAC on war footings. Since Indians are not trustworthy, volunteers as young as teenagers are given basic military training. They can later join the PLA as regular soldiers in the future.
These militias, scots, Volunteers and paramilitaries will be the second line of defence.
