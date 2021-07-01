What's new

China Giving Military Training to All Age Groups Along the LAC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,792
17
18,106
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Since President Xi Visit to Tibet a few weeks ago, China has mobilised all communities living along the LAC on war footings. Since Indians are not trustworthy, volunteers as young as teenagers are given basic military training. They can later join the PLA as regular soldiers in the future.
1628093999041.png

1628094015301.png

1628094028898.png


These militias, scots, Volunteers and paramilitaries will be the second line of defence.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
THE CRISIS AFTER THE CRISIS: HOW LADAKH WILL SHAPE INDIA’S COMPETITION WITH CHINA
Replies
4
Views
367
Titanium100
Titanium100
beijingwalker
CAN INDIA TRANSCEND ITS TWO-FRONT CHALLENGE?
Replies
6
Views
773
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
Armchair
Expanding Pakistan Armed Forces Using Conscription
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
4K
Bengal71
Bengal71
Zarvan
Private sector in defence resurgence
Replies
0
Views
669
Zarvan
Zarvan
Ali.009
Exposing GEO TV - a CNN affiliate or is it the psy-ops wing of the CIA?
Replies
3
Views
25K
dr.umer
dr.umer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom