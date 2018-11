Not even a peanut.



This is the awqaat of Imran Khan / Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.



Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif didn't even have go to Begging, sorry Beijing, to ask for the Investment but instead the honourable President Xi Jinping personally travelled to a struggling Pakistan, while the country was in the middle of a vicious war with terror and announced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on the other hand went Begging, sorry Beijing, to an economic conference (pretended it was a bi-lateral state visit), received a telling off for criticing CPEC and has been sent home confused and dazed, while his Shaikh Chilli Government is claiming it has been a success because the PM got a great photo shoot with Chinese businessmen.



What is this? Is Pakistan ran by shandolay now?

