China Giant Edges Out Goldman as World’s Top Share Sale Arranger​

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says: ​ Citic Securities’ earnings in 2H could be sturdier than peers amid industry headwinds. Investment banking fee income at China’s largest equity and bond underwriter could benefit from a robust IPO pipeline, inclusion on the regulator’s “white list” and the anticipated rollout of the registration-based system for listings across all trading venues in mainland China. Drastic cost cuts aren’t needed, as adjusted revenue fell by only 6% in 1H, outperforming most large peers that have reported results.