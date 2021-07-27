China-Germany Industrial Park opens in Beijing

Xinhua, December 24, 2021An industrial park focusing on economic and technological cooperation between China and Germany opened in Beijing on Thursday.Approved by China's National Development and Reform Commission, the Beijing China-Germany Industrial Park is a national-level cooperation project between the two countries.Key industries highlighted in the park include new energy intelligent vehicles, the intelligent equipment and industrial internet sector, scientific and technological services, business exhibition and the digital economy.With a total planned area of 20 square kilometers, the park is composed of two separate districts in the northeast of Beijing, both with convenient transportation links with the Beijing Capital International Airport, key exhibition venues, and the city's other industrial parks and upscale neighborhoods.Leading German management expert Hermann Simon praised the park's advantages in location, global talent and industrial ecosystem at the inaugural ceremony via video link.The park has so far gathered more than 70 German-funded enterprises, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, with a total annual output exceeding 30 billion yuan (about 4.71 billion U.S. dollars).