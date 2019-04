It is clear IMF is not going to give Pak any breathing room, and FATF will only make things worse.



But tbh, Pakistan is mostly irrelevant here. It is clear that India is more important for China's economic goals than Pakistan. The fact that we control the waterway that is responsible for most of China's trade says it all. Recently, China's attempts to remove the IOR region from Indian control via the "string of pearls" has failed now that IOR countries saw what happened to Sri Lanka and want to distance themselves from China. Maldives is a good example. Hence, China has realized it cannot arm-twist India either militarily or economically, so it will increasingly make more engagements with India such as this one.

