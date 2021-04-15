China GDP: first quarter growth tipped to jump above 20 per cent following historic contraction last year

China’s first quarter economic growth rate is forecast to be above 20 per cent from a year earlier, following a 6.8 per cent contraction in the first three months of 2020

But China’s unbalanced recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remains at risk and growth for the January-March period is expected to the year’s highest

China’s first quarter growth figures this year could exceed 20 per cent from a year earlier, a record high that offers fresh evidence of the robust rebound in the world’s second largest economy and its central position in driving the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The rate of gross domestic product (GDP) expansion for the January-March period is expected to be the fastest in decades, analysts said, though the figure will be coming off a low comparison base, following ain the first three months of 2020.The growth rate is also expected to be this year’s peak, as China’s economic engine cools and other major economies like the United States roar back to life. Moreover, the unbalanced nature of China’s recovery – which has been dependent on exports and state-led investment – remains at risk, analysts have warned.