China GDP: economy grew by 4.8 per cent in first quarter despite ‘complicated, uncertain’ headwinds
- China’s economy grew by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier, up from the 4 per cent growth seen in the fourth quarter of last year
- Retail sales fell by 3.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, while industrial production grew by 5 per cent last month
-
- China set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”, or the upper end of the market forecast. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economy beat expectations and grew by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday.
The median survey of Bloomberg analysts had predicted 4.3 per cent growth between January and March, and up from 4 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of last year.
China has set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2022 at “around 5.5 per cent”.
