China GDP: economic growth likely to ‘fall far short’, premier admits as crisis concerns mount

Premier Li Keqiang has conceded that China’s economy is stalling at a dangerous rate and faces critical risks, as he instructed an army of officials from across the country to exhaust all measures to stabilise the economy.

And for the first time, Li admitted that China may miss the “around 5.5 per cent” economic growth target that Beijing laid out earlier this year, according to a transcript of his speech on Wednesday that was verified by officials who attended the meeting.

amp.scmp.com

Did China just ‘lay the groundwork’ to abandon its 2022 GDP growth target?

Li Keqiang instructs more than 100,000 officials from across China to use whatever resources they have to stabilise the economy as zero-Covid policy remains in effect.
amp.scmp.com amp.scmp.com
 

