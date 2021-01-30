beijingwalker
China GDP 2020: Guangdong overtakes Russia and Korea, ranking 11th in the world after Canada, Xinjiang overtakes NE provinces
2020年，广东省地区生产总值11.076万亿元，同比增长2.3%。这一经济体量可谓“富可敌国”。目前，广东2020年GDP相当于1.7101万亿美元。
按照世界银行关于2019年俄罗斯和韩国的经济总量数据，俄罗斯2019年GDP为1.6999万亿美元，排名全球第11；韩国2019年GDP为1.6467万亿美元，排名全球第12。广东2020年经济总量稳稳超越，紧随加拿大之后。
排名上，湖北被福建反超，辽宁被江西反超，内蒙古被山西、贵州反超，黑龙江则被新疆反超。
Guangdong province overtook Russia and Korea and became the 11th economy in the world, posing to overtake Canada to join the world top 10 next year. Jiangsu province is a very close second.
Xinjiang province overtook traditional strong provinces Heilongjiang and Jilin in Northeast China.
附：2020年各省GDP排名
附：2020年各省GDP排名
