Powerful first-hand accounts from people in China who have been subjected to forced "gay conversion therapy" have emerged in a new report."Gay conversion therapy" has been declared unethical, unscientific and harmful by the World Psychiatric Association - and it is effectively illegal in China.But the report highlights 17 cases of forced "gay conversion therapy" between 2009 and 2017. The case studies detail verbal and mental abuse, forced medication and electric shock therapy taking place in Chinese hospitals.According to the advocacy director of the gay rights programme at Human Rights Watch, Boris Dittrich, it is also profitable. Doctors and clinics can charge up to 30,000 yuan ($4,530; £3,440) to "treat" gay people.Zhang Zhikun, a transgender woman, said she was forced to watch gay **** while being injected with a "colourless liquid".Five of those interviewed were subjected to electric shocks while being shown images or videos - or given verbal descriptions - of homosexual acts.Gong Lei described his experience."The doctor asked me to relax because I was going to practise some kind of hypnosis and to think about sex scenes with my boyfriend - at that moment I felt pain in both wrists. I did not know what was happening."Another interviewee remembered going through nine electroshock sessions during his two-month "treatment"."My wrists and arms felt numb, my head too. But the most painful part was my stomach."Medics say there is no sound scientific evidence for people to be given such so-called treatment - in 2016 the World Psychiatric Association said "so-called treatments of homosexuality can create a setting in which prejudice and discrimination flourish, and they can be potentially harmful".Xu Zhen, 21, underwent "gay conversion therapy" at a private clinic three years ago.She said that she felt under pressure from her parents to undergo the treatment after she came out to them."My mum started screaming about unfortunate things happening to our family. My dad said he did not know how to continue living in this world."She said that her parents feared "facing other family members if people found out I was lesbian". She felt backed into a corner by her parents and, reluctantly, attended the "gay conversion therapy" clinic.Zhang Zhikun went to so-called therapy sessions at a state-owned hospital in Shenzhen in 2012 under pressure from her parents."There wasn't really much I could do to change my parents' mind. I knew it was not going to work if I kept resisting their pressure."Zhang Zhikun said she was told by her doctor: "If you do not change [your sexuality], you will get sick and die of Aids."She was also recounted emotional blackmail from those treating her."Have you ever considered the happiness of your parents?" she was asked.A gay man from Hebei province was told: "If you feel like having sex with another man you are sick."