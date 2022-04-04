What's new

China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,180
-5
88,665
Country
China
Location
China

China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World​

Stephen Stapczynski
Sun., April 3, 2022, 9:53 p.m.·3 min read

bef0665d9d7fb6943ad5f58ceaa8d979


(Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.

State-owned companies including Sinopec and PetroChina are in discussions with suppliers to buy spot cargoes from Russia at a deep discount, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some importers are considering using Russian firms to participate in LNG purchase tenders on their behalf to hide their procurement plans from overseas governments, the people said.

Most LNG importers around the world won’t buy Russian cargoes out of fear of future sanctions or damage to reputation, as the war in Ukraine drags on and the European Union ratchets up pressure against Moscow. Chinese firms are emerging as some of the only companies willing to take on that risk.

PetroChina declined to comment. Sinopec didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment during a holiday.

This mimics a similar move by China’s oil refiners, which are also discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude that the rest of the world doesn’t want. Several LNG shipments were already purchased by Chinese importers in the last few weeks, traders said.

Russian LNG is trading at more than a 10% discount to normal North Asia shipments in the spot market, according to traders. Spot prices for the super-chilled fuel surged to a record last month due to the war in Ukraine, which is tightening supplies just as global consumption rebounds.

To be sure, China isn’t in dire need of LNG as milder weather and Covid-19 lockdown fears have curbed spot demand. Still, Russian gas at a deep discount can help top up storage tanks before prices rise again this summer.

China’s LNG buyers are looking for the cargoes via bilateral discussions in order to keep a low profile in the spot market, according to the traders, who requested anonymity as the talks are private. And the companies remain cautious, choosing to withhold from buying large quantities.

Instead of participating directly in a Russian LNG sales tender, Chinese companies are looking to use so-called “sleeves,” or firms to buy on their behalf to mask their procurement, traders said. This will help mask their spot activity, and instead look like the Chinese company may be accepting a delivery of Russian gas from a long-term contract, which firms around the world have continued doing despite the war in Ukraine.

They are also avoiding participation from satellite offices from London to Singapore, to skirt any potential trouble with those governments. Most LNG trading desks for Chinese firms are located overseas.

There are still hurdles. Smaller Chinese LNG buyers are struggling to get credit guarantees from banks to purchase additional spot cargoes from Russia, with most institutions in Singapore unwilling to provide support. Only the top Chinese importers can use so-called open-credit schemes, which are pre-approved lines of credit from banks.

ca.finance.yahoo.com

China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A...
ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
4,720
-19
7,949
Country
China
Location
United States
While the rest of the world will be impoverished by soaring energy costs, China’s industrial machine will be well oiled by cheap and massive amounts of Russian gas. What a genius move. China is always winning.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
3,768
-5
6,922
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
beijingwalker said:

China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World​

Stephen Stapczynski
Sun., April 3, 2022, 9:53 p.m.·3 min read

bef0665d9d7fb6943ad5f58ceaa8d979


(Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.

State-owned companies including Sinopec and PetroChina are in discussions with suppliers to buy spot cargoes from Russia at a deep discount, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some importers are considering using Russian firms to participate in LNG purchase tenders on their behalf to hide their procurement plans from overseas governments, the people said.

Most LNG importers around the world won’t buy Russian cargoes out of fear of future sanctions or damage to reputation, as the war in Ukraine drags on and the European Union ratchets up pressure against Moscow. Chinese firms are emerging as some of the only companies willing to take on that risk.

PetroChina declined to comment. Sinopec didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment during a holiday.

This mimics a similar move by China’s oil refiners, which are also discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude that the rest of the world doesn’t want. Several LNG shipments were already purchased by Chinese importers in the last few weeks, traders said.

Russian LNG is trading at more than a 10% discount to normal North Asia shipments in the spot market, according to traders. Spot prices for the super-chilled fuel surged to a record last month due to the war in Ukraine, which is tightening supplies just as global consumption rebounds.

To be sure, China isn’t in dire need of LNG as milder weather and Covid-19 lockdown fears have curbed spot demand. Still, Russian gas at a deep discount can help top up storage tanks before prices rise again this summer.

China’s LNG buyers are looking for the cargoes via bilateral discussions in order to keep a low profile in the spot market, according to the traders, who requested anonymity as the talks are private. And the companies remain cautious, choosing to withhold from buying large quantities.

Instead of participating directly in a Russian LNG sales tender, Chinese companies are looking to use so-called “sleeves,” or firms to buy on their behalf to mask their procurement, traders said. This will help mask their spot activity, and instead look like the Chinese company may be accepting a delivery of Russian gas from a long-term contract, which firms around the world have continued doing despite the war in Ukraine.

They are also avoiding participation from satellite offices from London to Singapore, to skirt any potential trouble with those governments. Most LNG trading desks for Chinese firms are located overseas.

There are still hurdles. Smaller Chinese LNG buyers are struggling to get credit guarantees from banks to purchase additional spot cargoes from Russia, with most institutions in Singapore unwilling to provide support. Only the top Chinese importers can use so-called open-credit schemes, which are pre-approved lines of credit from banks.

ca.finance.yahoo.com

China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A...
ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
Click to expand...

The Chinese are indeed very smart people.

If the EU don't want Russian LNG, the Chinese will buy them instead.

Ukraine War has nothing to do with China. It will end when Russia achieved their objectives.

The US and NATO should reflects on their own actions instead of rallying or bribing China into their bandwagon.

Esp. now since it is at a discount.
It is a WIn-Win as far as they are concerned.

Can also opt to pay in Ruble or RMB.

It is a great deal.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,180
-5
88,665
Country
China
Location
China
I m sorry but China is also at risk of being sanctioned by the west for purchasing Russian gas and oil, so some discount to cover this real risk is very reasonable.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
4,720
-19
7,949
Country
China
Location
United States
CAPRICORN-88 said:
The Chinese are indeed very smart people.

If the EU don't want Russian LNG, the Chinese will buy them instead.

Ukraine War has nothing to do with China.

Esp. now since it is at a discount.
It is a WIn-Win as far as they are concerned.

Can also opt to pay in Ruble or RMB.

It is a great deal.
Click to expand...
Chinese are truly a very high iq race
 
Warking

Warking

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
168
0
145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
I m sorry but China is also at risk of being sanctioned by the west for purchasing Russian gas and oil, so some discount to cover this real risk is very reasonable.
Click to expand...
China is the biggest economy on earth no one can sanction it unless they want to obliterate their and the world economy. I think china should slowly start sanctioning western countries now lol.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
4,720
-19
7,949
Country
China
Location
United States
Warking said:
China is the biggest economy on earth no one can sanction it unless they want to obliterate their and the world economy. I think china should slowly start sanctioning western countries now lol.
Click to expand...
China isn’t stupid. It wont refuse a paying customer. Lol
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
3,768
-5
6,922
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
beijingwalker said:
I m sorry but China is also at risk of being sanctioned by the west for purchasing Russian gas and oil, so some discount to cover this real risk is very reasonable.
Click to expand...
This is an illegal unilateral sanction by US and her allies and not the UN nor WTO.

The transaction don't need to go thru' SWIFT.

The payment is either by China CIPS or Russia SPFS. Or even the digital Yuan.

There are no transaction records.

They can only hope for cooperation by China and why should China obliged them?

Many EU Parliamentarians are still sanctioned by China for their roles in framing China over Xinjiang.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,180
-5
88,665
Country
China
Location
China
Warking said:
China is the biggest economy on earth no one can sanction it unless they want to obliterate their and the world economy. I think china should slowly start sanctioning western countries now lol.
Click to expand...
True , but some extremely desperate western states would rather kill themselves to hurt China a bit, they no longer have a normal human brain by now.
 
Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,798
1
3,369
Country
China
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
I m sorry but China is also at risk of being sanctioned by the west for purchasing Russian gas and oil, so some discount to cover this real risk is very reasonable.
Click to expand...

That's why giant SOEs are pulling out while smaller players that are not susceptible to western sanctions are jumping in, just as in Iran.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

chinasun
China Sells U.S. LNG to Europe at a Hefty Profit
Replies
0
Views
257
chinasun
chinasun
Nan Yang
What Does Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Mean for China in the Arctic?
Replies
0
Views
300
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China Sells U.S. LNG to Europe at a Hefty Profit
Replies
1
Views
257
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China considers buying or increasing stakes in Russian energy, commodity firms such as gas giant Gazprom PJSC and aluminum producer United Co. Rusal
Replies
2
Views
419
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China's Russian Coal Purchases Stall as Buyers Struggle to Secure Financing
Replies
12
Views
447
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom