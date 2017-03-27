China Gained Ground on India During Bloody Summer in Himalayas

Dark1 said: Partially correct. The area from fingers 4 to 8 was partially inaccessible from 1999 to Indian troops but was not exclusively under Chinese control.

Now the lower altitude area is under the Chinese while India has occupied the heights.

China has occupied the common area , so lets be factual. Click to expand...

Chhatrapati said: How exactly did India break the status quo? Agressor is being punished as it should be and watch getting undermined at every turn possible. China cannot engage in all fronts it'll be your worst nightmare, while you live away from mainland and under harsh climate. Good luck trying. Click to expand...

What you see as occupation, from our view we haven't gone any further than before. The only realistic difference is that we set up actual positions on where we think the line is, rather than having patrols constantly come and go. Now we actually have a true line rather than zone. You should stop presenting your opinions as facts. I certainly don't.We live away? Infrastructure and development in Tibet are arguably much further ahead than most regions in India. GDP per capita in Tibet is 3.5 times higher than India. You really think we'd have trouble supplying a few thousand troops as the world's largest industrial power?