China-funded medical building in Cambodia's capital passes completion inspection, first modern hospital in Cambodia

China-funded medical building in Cambodia's capital passes completion inspection, first modern hospital in Cambodia
Xinhua 29-12-21 09:27 Updated BJT

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A China-aided medical building at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, successfully passed the completion inspection on Tuesday, the contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., said in a news release.

The 11-story building has 400 beds and is equipped with high-tech medical equipment, the news release said, adding that it is divided into different units, including surgery, outpatient services, emergency, medical technology, hospitalization, and logistics.

Construction work on the project started in October 2018.

The construction project technical team's leader, Shi Xiaoguang, said the medical building was developed under the Chinese government's grant aid, aiming at helping improve health services in Cambodia.

"It will become the first hospital in Cambodia with a modern medical concept of low energy consumption and high quality," he said.


"And it will also become a modern public general hospital with the highest level of medical technology in the country, and will provide Cambodian people with a higher level of medical services," he added.

Shi said the hospital will deepen the bond of friendship between the peoples of China and Cambodia, and will also contribute to further promoting the cooperation between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative.


Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in June during a visit to the construction site that the project was a huge achievement in the kingdom's health sector and thanked China for funding it.

english.cctv.com

China-funded medical building in Cambodia's capital passes completion inspection

A China-aided medical building at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, successfully passed the completion inspection on Tuesday, the contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., said in a news release.
english.cctv.com
 
I liked the architecture of the building. If the local government does some expropriation around the Hospital and increases the green space, a much more wonderful view can be achieved.
 
Good news but the building looks very dated, like it was built in 1971 or something.
 
