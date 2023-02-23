China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform 💥 crashes 💥 hours after launch

1ndy said:

My boss thinks that I am super efficient at calculating numbers. I use ChatGPT as calculator at work...

I used it to get codes to process scattered image from an imaging system, the code was not perfect, and I had to tweak a lot, but a system like ChatGPT is revolutionary and it reduces the effort of researchers like me to a great extent.