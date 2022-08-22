China forgives debt for 17 African nations and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nations​

beijingwalker
China forgives debt for 17 African nations and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nationsChina has pledged to forgive 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nations.
Andrew Backhouse
August 22, 2022 - 12:52PM
China will forgive 23 loans for 17 African nations, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has announced.
“China will waive the 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had matured by the end of 2021,” Mr Wang said at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation according to a statement.
He pledged that China would continue to actively support and participate in the construction of major infrastructure projects in Africa through financing, investment and assistance.
“We will also continue to increase imports from Africa, support the greater development of Africa’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors, and expand co-operation in emerging industries such as the digital economy, health, green and low-carbon sectors.”
Mr Wang also pledged that China would provide food assistance to the 17 African nations.