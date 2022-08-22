What's new

China forgives debt for 17 African nations and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nations

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,806
-12
92,223
Country
China
Location
China

China forgives debt for 17 African nations and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nations​

China has pledged to forgive 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries and will also provide food assistance to the struggling nations.

Andrew Backhouse

August 22, 2022 - 12:52PM

China will forgive 23 loans for 17 African nations, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has announced.

“China will waive the 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had matured by the end of 2021,” Mr Wang said at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation according to a statement.

He pledged that China would continue to actively support and participate in the construction of major infrastructure projects in Africa through financing, investment and assistance.

“We will also continue to increase imports from Africa, support the greater development of Africa’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors, and expand co-operation in emerging industries such as the digital economy, health, green and low-carbon sectors.”

Mr Wang also pledged that China would provide food assistance to the 17 African nations.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Debt Trap Claims in Africa Stem From US Rivalry: Study
Replies
6
Views
359
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
China ‘not to blame’ for African debt crisis, it’s the West: study
Replies
7
Views
400
etylo
E
Hamartia Antidote
Japan to help African countries escape China's "debt trap"
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
Why is the US fixated on China’s rise in Africa?
Replies
4
Views
590
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China surpasses US in the eyes of young Africans, 76% names China as a foreign power with a positive influence on their lives,survey shows
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Yaoudelizard
Y

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom