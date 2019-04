Let me put this straight. China is not US. US has dozens of rich allies, China only has Pakistan which is time honored. In future, China need more and more countries stand on China's side (at least neutral), that's the way great power win strategic advantage in international community.



In this context, the stronger and richer your allies are the better. All the US allies have one thing in common, they are rich countries, they can afford expensive US defense gadgets.



US tier 1 allies, which are 5 eyes. UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. They are Anglo-Saxon, that US can trust and rely on.



US tier 2 allies, which are EU, Japan and South Korea. They are highly industrialized countries, that US can share markets and technologies.



US tier 3 allies, such as some middle east countries. They are oil tank, that US can dump defense gadgets and get energy, also support Petro-dollar system.



China, Russia and India are just too big to be US allies. Pakistan can NOT be US allies due to nuclear weapon and religion.



This is the international hierarchy - the food chain and US is the top predator. UN, WTO, IMF, World Bank, NATO, SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), and Hague UN Tribunal are just tools to rule the world.



Like many other countries, China want a friendly international environment. The current US lead international hierarchy - the food chain, is dangerous to China and all countries, including so called "US Allies".



Now we have SCO(Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), CICA(Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia), BRI, AIIB and BRICS Bank, The Silk Road fund and CEXIM (The Export-Import Bank of China). So far all those organizations and corporation platforms have one thing in common - No US.



SCO, anti-terrorist, security corporation. But it's not NATO.

CICA, a loose platform for Asia countries to build trust.

AIIB, investment, especially infrastructure, like World Bank.

BRICS Bank, promote financial stability, like IMF, but not really the same.

The Silk Road fund and CEXIM, China owned investment institution.



BRI is a wide rage collaboration initiative in Eurasian. CPEC is a demonstration of how BRI will work (or not if failed).



The mindset of Anglo-Saxon is similar. The grand strategy of US is preventing Europe and Asia countries cooperate, just like UK's offshore balancing in 18-20 centuries in Europe.



BRI is the opposite, connect Eurasian countries by trade and investment, cultural exchange and build trust.



In my opinion, that's the only way to break US hegemony and food chain, build a multi-polar world, so that not only China feel safer, but also Pakistan, India and Russia.



Pakistan and China are working together on this, let's see how it goes. Russia start buying this idea.



It requires India leader to have a long vision, thinking new world order and stop anti-Pakistan campaign, stop using Dalai Lama as foreign policy tool to separate Tibet from China because it's not working and Buddhism sectarian has backfired on India.



I am not optimist. If India side with US and keep anti-Pakistan and anti-China foreign policy, very likely. Kashmir will be blood bath. I don't see India gain anything from the mess.



Hope one day, we all have peace!

