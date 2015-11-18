What's new

China Forced Labour Prisons - Lies uncovered

denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Let us discuss Chinese forced labour prisons.

hongkongfp.com

'Nothing except lies': Ex-inmate hits back at China over prison labour row | Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

by Alice Ritchie The Briton who made public a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from Chinese prisoners involved in forced labour on Monday dismissed Beijing’s denial as “lies”. Peter Humphrey, a former fraud investigator and journalist, wrote an article about the note allegedly penned...
hongkongfp.com hongkongfp.com

I dont know about CPEC, most of the labour brought across to Botswana and Angola for construction were all low sentenced criminals for petty crime. Bidding for state projects using prison labour to under cut cost is a form of slavery.

sayari.com

Thousands of Chinese Manufacturers Raise Red Flags For Risk of Prison Labor | Sayari

sayari.com sayari.com

www.glanlaw.org

Halt prison made imports | Global Legal Action Network

World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) submitted extensive evidence to the UK’s customs authorities requesting the suspension of cotton goods produced with forced labour in China entering the UK.
www.glanlaw.org www.glanlaw.org

harrisbricken.com

Forced Labor in China: Don’t Trust AND Do Verify - Harris Bricken

The issue of forced labor in China has been in the news recently. In part, this is due to the connection between this issue and the larger human rights crisis in Xinjiang. However, forced labor is hardly a problem confined to Xinjiang, as a recent scandal involving British supermarket chain...
harrisbricken.com harrisbricken.com

As Harris says.... DO NOT TRUST BUT DO VERIFY.
 
Hongkong fp? Lol...

Fake News! British former journalist fabricates ‘foreign forced labor’ in another attempt to defame China - People's Daily Online

A British girl discovered a message inside of a box of charity Christmas cards bought from Brit
en.people.cn

Remember this wang liqing?

www.google.com

Wang Liqiang: Chinese Defector, Fraud or Both?

One of the biggest stories in Asia is the subject of this op-ed by former American senior intelligence official Nick Eftimiades. For an intriguing perspective on this, check out this China Daily “editorial” on Wang. Read on! The Editor. This month, the People’s Republic of China and its...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Can i just ask what in your opinon are trust worthy news sources . Im not trolling but it seems every news source with anything negative about China is not trust worthy or fake .
 
Read my edited post again.. there is simply too many garbage floated on the bet about China especially english language one.
 
Quite desperate to use these sources.
 
Use of prisoners in Africa by the chinese on projects is well known. I have seen it first hand in Botswana, Zambia as well as Tanzania.

www.chinaafricarealstory.com

Is China Sending Prisoners to Work Overseas?

Yesterday I received an email from a UNDP colleague asking me what I thought about recent media stories of "Chinese convict labor" being use...
www.chinaafricarealstory.com www.chinaafricarealstory.com

www.theguardian.com

China's newest export: convicts | Brahma Chellaney

Brahma Chellaney: The use of convict labourers on overseas projects is damaging China's international reputation
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

I wont go into details but we had serious issues with their prisoners in Botswana.
 
The CCP are all about maximum efficiency with limited care about morality that doesn't directly affect day to day Chinese life.
 
We are not like India. See what is india doing now! :enjoy: The worst government in the world.
Terrorist commit murder are executed. If not, they are send for rehabilitation and jailed them until they are no more threat to society.
 
Do whatever is necessary to keep your country clean from CIA dirt.
 
This isn't India. Chinese government cares about the lives of Chinese people as even the Economist admits, while it is proven fact that the Indian government doesn't care about the lives of Indians.
 
