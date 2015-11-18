China Forced Labour Prisons - Lies uncovered

Is China Sending Prisoners to Work Overseas? Yesterday I received an email from a UNDP colleague asking me what I thought about recent media stories of "Chinese convict labor" being use...

China's newest export: convicts | Brahma Chellaney Brahma Chellaney: The use of convict labourers on overseas projects is damaging China's international reputation

Use of prisoners in Africa by the chinese on projects is well known. I have seen it first hand in Botswana, Zambia as well as Tanzania.I wont go into details but we had serious issues with their prisoners in Botswana.