China Forced Labour Prisons - Lies uncovered

Let us discuss Chinese forced labour prisons.
I dont know about CPEC, most of the labour brought across to Botswana and Angola for construction were all low sentenced criminals for petty crime. Bidding for state projects using prison labour to under cut cost is a form of slavery.
As Harris says.... DO NOT TRUST BUT DO VERIFY.
'Nothing except lies': Ex-inmate hits back at China over prison labour row | Hong Kong Free Press HKFP
by Alice Ritchie The Briton who made public a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from Chinese prisoners involved in forced labour on Monday dismissed Beijing’s denial as “lies”. Peter Humphrey, a former fraud investigator and journalist, wrote an article about the note allegedly penned...
Halt prison made imports | Global Legal Action Network
World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) submitted extensive evidence to the UK’s customs authorities requesting the suspension of cotton goods produced with forced labour in China entering the UK.
Forced Labor in China: Don’t Trust AND Do Verify - Harris Bricken
The issue of forced labor in China has been in the news recently. In part, this is due to the connection between this issue and the larger human rights crisis in Xinjiang. However, forced labor is hardly a problem confined to Xinjiang, as a recent scandal involving British supermarket chain...
