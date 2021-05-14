China FM says US deserves world's largest mirror to have a good look at itself on human rights issues

China FM says US deserves world's largest mirror to have a good look at itself on human rights issues BEIJING (Global Times/ANN): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said US deserves the "largest mirror in the world" to look at themselves, in response to the false and malicious remarks on China's human rights and the Winter Olympics made by some US politicians recently.

Friday, 14 May 20213:23 PM MYTBEIJING (Global Times/ANN): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said US deserves the "largest mirror in the world" to look at themselves, in response to the false and malicious remarks on China's human rights and the Winter Olympics made by some US politicians recently.On Wednesday (May 12), the US said that China would use the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games to "gloss over abuses," with a senior State Department official saying that Washington was "still considering its moves" ahead of the Olympics in February, as they will not turn a blind eye to Beijing's human rights record, media reported."What the US has done on human rights, including its historical record and what it is doing now, is disgraceful. They have no right to make groundless accusations against China on human rights issues," Hua said at a routine briefing on Thursday."I hope we can make the largest mirror in the world together and give it to the US so that they can have a good look at themselves," Hua said."These politicians or congressmen were selected by the US people, and let's look at what they have done: Floyd's 'I can't breathe, ' persecuted ethnic minorities, hordes of people dying from the epidemic and shootings," Hua said.If these US politicians or US minorities could actually come to China and visit the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, I'm sure they would be very envious of being Chinese in this day and age, Hua noted.As for the US threats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Hua expressed China's firm opposition to politicising sports."Political manipulation ultimately undermines the right of athletes from all countries to compete fairly," she said.US politicians have no right to kidnap their country's athletes, said Hua, noting that the attempt to use the Winter Olympics to interfere in China's internal affairs will never succeed and will be resolutely resisted by the international community.On the issue of human rights, US politicians do not have any qualification to make accusations against China that are not based on facts, whether from a historical or a realistic perspective, Hua said. - Global Times