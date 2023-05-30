What's new

China flags Uighurs as ‘extremist’ for having Quran, report says

China flags Uighurs as ‘extremist’ for having Quran, report says

Human Rights Watch says Muslims in Xinjiang are flagged as ‘violent extremists’ for simply practising their religion.
Human Rights Watch says Muslims in Xinjiang are flagged as ‘violent extremists’ for simply practising their religion.

Xinjiang
Ethnic minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang are subject to heavy surveillance as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to eliminate cultural, linguistic and religious differences from the country's majority Han culture [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

By Erin Hale
Published On 4 May 20234 May 2023



Taipei, Taiwan – Chinese authorities monitor the phones of ethnic minority Uighurs for the presence of 50,000 known multimedia files that are used to flag what Beijing views as extremism with possession of the Quran enough to trigger a police interrogation, according to a forensic investigation by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

While the list of “violent and terrorist” content includes violent audio, video and images produced by armed groups such as ISIL (ISIS), it also includes material from organisations that promote the identity or self-determination of Uighurs, a mostly Muslim minority, in far-western Xinjiang.

The organisations include the separatist East Turkestan independence movement, the World Uyghur Congress exile group and the United States government-funded news outlet Radio Free Asia.

The files also include information about the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, which is heavily censored in China.

Some content flagged for review, however, is non-political, including a Chinese travel show filed in Syria called “On the Road”, readings from the Quran and Islamic songs, according to a metadata analysis of the list by the rights group.

“The Chinese government outrageously yet dangerously conflates Islam with violent extremism to justify its abhorrent abuses against Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang,” said Maya Wang, acting China director at HRW.

“The UN Human Rights Council should take long overdue action by investigating Chinese government abuses in Xinjiang and beyond.”

The master list analysed by HRW is part of a wider 52GB trove of documents from a Xinjiang police database that was leaked to the Intercept, a US-based media outlet, in 2019, but not made public until now.

Chinese police in the Xinjiang capital Urumqi have required residents to download an app called Jingwang Weishi, which gives authorities the ability to monitor the contents of their mobile phones. Visitors to Xinjiang can also be required to download a similar app called Fengcai.

While police officially monitor for “extremist” material, HRW said an analysis of the police database suggests that, in many cases, ethnic Muslims are flagged as supporters of violent extremism for simply practising or showing interest in their religion.

An analysis of 1,000 files flagged by police in 11.2 million searches of more than 1 million phones between 2017 and 2018 showed that 57 percent of the content identified as problematic was ordinary religious material, HRW said.

Just 9 percent of the flagged files contained violent content and 4 percent contained content calling for violence, according to the rights group.

A leaked list of 2,000 detainees at a re-education facility in Aksu prefecture in 2018 showed that 10 percent had been detained for downloading “violent and terrorist” multimedia or having a connection to someone who downloaded it, HRW said.

Uighur and other Turkic Muslims are subject to heavy surveillance as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to eliminate cultural, linguistic and religious differences from the country’s majority Han culture.

Rights groups estimate that more than 1 million people have been detained in re-education camps – referred to as “vocational training centres” by authorities – in recent years under the campaign, which was launched after a series of bombings and knife attacks in Xinjiang in the 2000s.

After launching the “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism” in 2014, Beijing escalated its efforts to include mass surveillance through biometric data collection, policing apps and facial recognition technology.

Beijing has denied committing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and defended its re-education centres as important tools “to combat violent extremism” and alleviate poverty.
 
Are you kidding??? How is it possible that Pakistan's friend China can be so unfair to Muslims of their own country...This must be a white man's:p::p::p: propaganda to demonize China...
 
Good going China. Your way of dealing with extremism is commendable 👍

Absolutely. This is western propaganda to destabilize China Pakistan friendship. I believe the CIA, FBI, Mossad and RAW all are involved. There is nothing wrong in Xinjiang.
 
Pathetic propaganda, Indians are still into this after these many years? people in Xinjiang live a life that Indians can only dream of.


Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022​

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022 It's still well below China's average, but it's already hit the record high in its history 超过1万美元的还有： 12、陕西 1.22万美元 13、安徽 1.09万美元 14、山西 1.08万美元 15、湖南 1.08万美元 16、江西 1.05万美元 17、宁夏 1.04万美元 18、新疆 1.01万美元...
defence.pk
 
beijingwalker said:
Pathetic propaganda, Indians are still into this after these many years? people in Xinjiang live a life that Indians can only dream of.


Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022​

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022 It's still well below China's average, but it's already hit the record high in its history 超过1万美元的还有： 12、陕西 1.22万美元 13、安徽 1.09万美元 14、山西 1.08万美元 15、湖南 1.08万美元 16、江西 1.05万美元 17、宁夏 1.04万美元 18、新疆 1.01万美元...
defence.pk
LMAO @Kuru .. dekha .. aa gya saala, right on que bklun'
 
beijingwalker said:
Pathetic propaganda, Indians are still into this after these many years? people in Xinjiang live a life that Indians can only dream of.

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022

Xinjiang GDP Per capita surpasses $10,000USD for the first time in the history in 2022 It's still well below China's average, but it's already hit the record high in its history 超过1万美元的还有： 12、陕西 1.22万美元 13、安徽 1.09万美元 14、山西 1.08万美元 15、湖南 1.08万美元 16、江西 1.05万美元 17、宁夏 1.04万美元 18、新疆 1.01万美元...
defence.pk
We don’t dream to be surveillanced all the time because of a religious app. So yeah, there is that.
 
@beijingwalker You will have to post a lot of YT videos in this thread to divert the attention. How else can you defend the CCP lords who are forcing Xinjiang Muslims to uninstall Quran?
 
Kuru said:
@beijingwalker You will have to post a lot of YT videos in this thread to divert the attention. How else can you defend the CCP lords who are forcing Xinjiang Muslims to uninstall Quran?
Pathetic lies are not worth refuting

We have busted the CIA's lies, which is conducting a systematic effort to undermine the Turkey-China relationship

We have busted the CIA's lies, which is conducting a systematic effort to undermine the Turkey-China relationship We have identified the names spreading the lie of ‘Uighurs are being tortured’, through social media, one by one. We are busting the lies of this ‘gang’, which is conducting a...
defence.pk
 

