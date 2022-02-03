'China First – America Last': Elise Stefanik Tears Up Democrats' China Competitiveness Bill​

beijingwalker
'China First – America Last': Elise Stefanik Tears Up Democrats' China Competitiveness BillIn a House Republican leadership press conference, Wednesday, Elise Stefanik tore up the Democrats' China competitiveness bill (COMPETES Act), saying it lacks any sanctions to the Chinese Communist Party, which makes it inferior to GOP-backed proposals.
Is US just in panic mode or had it already totally lost its marbles?
