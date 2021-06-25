What's new

CHINA FIRMLY SUPPORTS ARGENTINA'S SOVEREIGNTY CLAIMS OVER MALVINAS ISLANDS DISPUTE WITH UK !

Jun 25, 2021 02:36 PM
WORLD
China Reiterates Support for Argentinian Claim Over Disputed U.K.-Controlled Islands

china_argentina.jpg



What’s new: China continues to support Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands, also known as the Falklands, said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

At a Thursday session of the U.N. Special Committee on Decolonization, Geng said China’s position on the Malvinas Islands — one of the 17 non-self-governing territories, with Britain as the administering power — has been consistent and the country firmly supports Argentina’s sovereignty claim, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

“We hope Britain will actively respond to Argentina’s request, start dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible with a view to finding a peaceful, just and lasting solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions,” he was quoted as saying.

https://www.caixinglobal.com/2021-0...disputed-uk-controlled-islands-101731827.html

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408407314877476874


Nice to see, China takes lead and actively support Developing & New Industry countries dispute against Declining western colonial powers :tup:

Those little british must be butthurt seeing this :enjoy:
 
Argentina expected to join Belt & Road Initiative too :enjoy:



Latin America 03:12, 24-Jun-2021
Argentina explores possibility of joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Joel Richards



Argentina had been expected to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative in May.

The official state visit didn’t take place because of the pandemic.

While Argentina remains interested in joining, it is also renegotiating payment on its $44 billion debt with the IMF, meaning it is involved in a delicate balancing act.

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-0...lt-and-Road-Initiative-11l7FBqu1H2/index.html
 
China also have Deep Space Network Tracking Station in Argentina (Patagonia, Neuquén Province, Argentina) Called Espacio Lejano Station operated by CNSA


Estacion-espacial-china-Neuquen-Las-Lajas-1920-3.jpg
2ZGV6A7MAFBWVKHN36BGDYTWDQ.jpg
Untitled.png
antena_de_la_conae-cltc_neuquc3a9n.jpg
20180814_Satélite-espacial-y-préstamos-China-mantiene-la-fe-puesta-en-Argentina.jpg





When Argentina Officials & CONAE Staff visit the Espacio Lejano Station
7WBPDWUCONGGTD74FJHJDKSHCY.jpg
OEXVBLSRURFSTMUASAYYED5ZLQ.jpg
 
