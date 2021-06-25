CHINA FIRMLY SUPPORTS ARGENTINA'S SOVEREIGNTY CLAIMS OVER MALVINAS ISLANDS DISPUTE WITH UK !

China Reiterates Support for Argentinian Claim Over Disputed U.K.-Controlled Islands

Jun 25, 2021 02:36 PMChina continues to support Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands, also known as the Falklands, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.At a Thursday session of the U.N. Special Committee on Decolonization, Geng said China's position on the Malvinas Islands — one of the 17 non-self-governing territories, with Britain as the administering power — has been consistent and the country firmly supports Argentina's sovereignty claim, state-run news agency Xinhua reported."We hope Britain will actively respond to Argentina's request, start dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible with a view to finding a peaceful, just and lasting solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions," he was quoted as saying.