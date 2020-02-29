What's new

China Fires DF-26B & DF-21D Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) “Aircraft-Carrier Killer” into South China Sea Blog Pos

The DF-26 has a range of 4,000km (2,485 miles) and can be used in nuclear or conventional strikes against ground and naval targets.

The DF-21 has a range of around 1,800km, with state media describing the most advanced in the series, the DF-21D, as the world’s first anti-ship ballistic missile.


China launched two missiles, including an “aircraft-carrier killer”, into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning, a source close to the Chinese military said, sending a clear warning to the United States.

The move came one day after China said a US U-2 spy plane entered a no-fly zone without permission during a Chinese live-fire naval drill in the Bohai Sea off its north coast.

One of the missiles, a DF-26B, was launched from the northwestern province of Qinghai, while the other, a DF-21D, lifted off from Zhejiang province in the east.

Both were fired into an area between Hainan province and the Paracel Islands, the source said.

The landing areas were within a zone that Hainan maritime safety authorities said on Friday would be off limits because of military exercises from Monday to Saturday.

I don’t understand the intention of such missile exercises. Is that a joke? Why firing missiles that hit close to Vietnam mainland? I thought you want to teach the US a lesson? Why not fire missiles 100 km before Chicago? Why not send spy plane over Los Angeles?
 
I don’t understand the intention of such missile exercises. Is that a joke? Why firing missiles that hit close to Vietnam mainland? I thought you want to teach the US a lesson? Why not fire missiles 100 km before Chicago? Why not send spy plane over Los Angeles?
it would be wrong if you understand a military operation.
 
I don’t understand the intention of such missile exercises. Is that a joke? Why firing missiles that hit close to Vietnam mainland? I thought you want to teach the US a lesson? Why not fire missiles 100 km before Chicago? Why not send spy plane over Los Angeles?
I don't think the intention was to send any signal to Vietnam ... because the US PACOM is concentrated in these areas (the US Seventh Fleet routinely operates in the SCS) the Chinese clearly want to demonstrate their ability to hit American carriers.
 
these are anti-ship ballistic missile.
it occurred after US plane entered area where China was doing military exercise. this is like to provoke some country to send spy plane into middle of someone exercise.
Firing ASBM is warning for US aircraft carriers
 
