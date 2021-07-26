China finishes low-orbit broadband satellite, 5G network integration test

Global Times02:18 Jul 27 20215G Photo:XinhuaChina's first low-orbit broadband satellite and 5G network integration test was completed on Sunday, CCTV reported on Monday.The report said the test, which was completed in Beijing and Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, has built a backbone network between 5G networks in the two cities via low-orbit broadband satellites.Satellite networks can replace ground fiber networks that need to be laid in advance, the report said.This test simulated a dangerous goods leak at a factory in Jinan, and Beijing staff handled the accident remotely. The network allowed the Beijing staff to observe the scene in real time, manipulate Jinan's unmanned vehicles to approach the dangerous goods, and use robotic arms to deal with the situation.Chen Tianheng, an engineer, said the time delay in the test was about 20-30 milliseconds, and the operators used VR video to control the robots in Jinan.Experts said the test could lead to wireless support for remote areas and emergency communication scenarios.Peng Mugen, from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, said that the integration of 5G networks and low-orbit satellite broadband communication systems will be able to provide broadband wireless communication for polar scientific research teams and deep-sea exploration, as well as helping to deal with forest fires, emergencies and post-disaster rescue.