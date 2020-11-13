What's new

China finds 12 million children that it didn't know existed

Nov. 24 2021

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China undercounted the number of children born in 2000 to 2010 by at least 11.6 million - equivalent to Belgium's current population - partly because of its stringent one-child policy.

The latest statistical yearbook released by the government puts the number of children born during that period at 172½ million, well above the 160.9 million in that age group recorded in the 2010 census.

The difference could be the result of some parents failing to register births to avoid punishment if they breached the one-child policy.

China only started allowing all couples to have a second child in 2016, meaning some parents would not officially report a newborn if they were over the quota until the child turned six and needed to register for school, according to independent demographer He Yafu.

About 57 per cent of the children later registered were girls, indicating the discrepancy could be partly linked to parents not reporting girls so they could continue to try for a boy.

In addition, the 2010 census was conducted on Nov 1, 2010, so it would have missed births in the last two months of the year. Census surveys also typically do not include people who have died or emigrated in the intervening years.

The revisions show how hard it is to accurately count the number of people in the world's most populous country.

Census is taken every 10 years so the numbers across the country are collated then. And it still takes years to look over data because the country and population is vast. The truth is the ones with money and don't work for the government usually have multiple kids even during the 1-child policy era. My wife knows many friends with multiple brothers and sisters. She herself has four siblings. lol
 
It can be done in many ways. actually it is not a secret at all, it used to be very common and wide spread, people used to jokingly call them 超生游击队。
But now it is about the time to officially register these children.
 
When will China find the Uyghurs it has locked up? Whatever the number maybe. :D
 
313ghazi said:
Maybe one day I'll find 100 million dollars I didn't know existed in my bank account.

That'll probably also be the day I'm suspected of money laundering.
nawaj n zardaris find millions everyday in their account but no accountability. now that is a miracle, they are blessed.
So actually China birthrate is not truly low like we feared of?
aziqbal said:
what about the 1 million Ughurs that have been locked in concentration camps

their organs are sold on the Chinese black market

and their kids have been given to Han Chinese so they can forget all their islamic teachings

their names have been changed so they have no identity linking them back to islam
Well, Dariush has answer your question.

Itachi said:
When will China find the Uyghurs it has locked up? Whatever the number maybe. :D
In countless number of Western NGOs and media houses - based on their capability to act.

Probably some in Syrian Idlib, the last heavenly terrorist bastion - thanks to their capability to become human-dynamites.

Brainsucker said:
So actually China birthrate is not truly low like we feared of?


Well, Dariush has answer your question.
That undermines population crisis in China theories.
 
