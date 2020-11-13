China finds 12 million children that it didn't know existed

313ghazi said: Surely these kids when to school, got vaccinations etc - how were missed? Click to expand...

Census is taken every 10 years so the numbers across the country are collated then. And it still takes years to look over data because the country and population is vast. The truth is the ones with money and don't work for the government usually have multiple kids even during the 1-child policy era. My wife knows many friends with multiple brothers and sisters. She herself has four siblings. lol